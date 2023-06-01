Watch: Memorial Tournament defending champion Billy Horschel reveals his strong workout routine

Billy Horschel, Memorial Tournament defending champion and seven-time PGA Tour winner, recently revealed his grueling exercise program in a video published by the official PGA handle on Twitter.

The workout took place at TPC Sawgrass' famous Performance Centre, with Horschel demonstrating his devotion to maintaining peak performance in the sport of golf.

Defending champion and 7-time TOUR winner walks through his workout routine.

The following is a breakdown of Billy Horschel's fitness regimen:

Warm-up: Horschel began his training with a 15-minute warm-up to prepare his body for the strenuous activity that lay ahead.

Superset 1: T-spine rotation & Pallof Raise: 2 sets of 10 reps each.

Superset 2: Cable rotations & Lat Pulldowns: 3 sets of 8 reps each.

Superset 3: Bird-dog rows & Cable chest press: 3 sets of 8 reps each.

Single Set: Dumbbell chest press: 3 sets of 8 reps.

Superset 4: Hammer Curls & Tricep extensions: 3 sets of 8 reps each.

Cool-down: The workout was completed with a 5-minute stretching regimen.

Billy Horschel's dedication to his training regimen is clear, as he spent an hour pushing his physical boundaries under the supervision of fitness specialist Alex Bennett from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Horschel sarcastically joked after the session:

"Can I somehow find a way to push through an entire workout because I don't feel like coming in at 6 a.m."

This behind-the-scenes look at Billy Horschel's exercise program reveals the level of dedication and discipline required to excel in the sport of golf. Horschel continues to strive for greatness both on and off the golf game, setting an inspiring example for aspiring athletes throughout the world.

Billy Horschel is preparing ahead of 2023 Memorial Tournament

Billy Horschel, the defending Memorial Tournament champion, is preparing for the prestigious event's 2023 edition. The tournament, which will be held at the legendary Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, and hosted by PGA Tour star Jack Nicklaus, will begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 1.

With a field of 120 players, the battle is sure to be fierce as they compete for a whopping $20 million purse. Fans and observers are looking forward to seeing Horschel's great skills and commitment on the course as he prepares to defend his title.

Billy Horschel emerged as the 2022 Memorial Tournament victor

Last year, in 2022, Billy Horschel emerged as the Memorial Tournament victor. His outstanding performance and expertise on the golf course earned him the coveted title.

Along with the historic triumph, Horschel also earned a sizable sum of money, totaling $2,160,000. This victory added to his already amazing list of accomplishments during his golf career. Horschel has established himself as one of the sport's best players with a career filled with countless victories.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Final Round

Notably, he has 550 FedExCup points, indicating his consistent event performance. His outstanding performance in the Memorial competition demonstrated his great skills and tenacity, as he finished the competition with an incredible score of -13.

Horschel's victory at the 2022 Memorial Tournament confirmed his status as a highly accomplished player and a force to be reckoned with in the world of golf.

