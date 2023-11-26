Watch: Min Woo Lee embraces fans with a thunderclap wearing a chef's hat while on his way to the podium at Australian PGA Championship

Min Woo Lee had a sensational outing at the Australian PGA Championship. He defeated Rikuya Hoshino by a margin of three strokes to record his second victory on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

The PGA of Australia shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) in which Lee was seen embracing fans with a thunderclap and wore a chef's hat while he was walking to the podium to receive the trophy.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Min Woo Lee spoke about his interaction with fans on Saturday. He said that while walking to the 18th hole, he gave high fives to 50-100 fans and his hands started to feel weird. Which is why he did not do that on Sunday. As quoted by thewest.com.au, he said:

"I was pretty mature about when to do it and when not. On Saturday I high-fived 50-100 people and my hand felt a little weird on 18, so I didn't do that. I knew I had a few shot buffer and my chipping and putting was on point."

The 25-year-old golfer also explained the chef hat and shirts celebration. He added that he looked up to other Australian stalwarts such as Adam Scott and hoped that he could win for the upcoming generations.

"The chef hats and shirts were a new thing. It's one of the best places to play, the supporters are unreal. I was looking up to Scotty (Adam Scott) and those big Australian names, hopefully, I can do it for the kids coming up," Lee said.

Min Woo Lee earned a paycheck of €204,636.48 (approximately $224,066.71) for winning the Australian PGA Championship.

Analyzing Min Woo Lee's performance at the Australian PGA Championship

Min Woo Lee started his campaign at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia with a sensational round of 7 under 71 in the opening round on Thursday. His scorecard included eight birdies and a bogey.

In the second round of the Australian PGA Championship, the 25-year-old Australian golfer hit six birdies and a bogey. This took his scorecard to 5 under 71 on Friday.

Lee started off his weekend's play in Brisbane with a birdie on the first hole. He ended up with seven birdies and two bogeys in the third round and got to a score of 5 under 71.

Min Woo Lee's final round did not start quite well. He shot a bogey on the first hole. Later on, he bounced back and ended up with a score of 3 under 71 on Sunday. His scorecard had an eagle, five birdies, and four bogeys.

He defeated Rikuya Hoshino by a margin of three strokes to win the Australian PGA Championship which is his second title on the PGA Tour of Australasia.