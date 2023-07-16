Watch: NBA star Steph Curry goes crazy after sinking spectacular hole-in-one at Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament    

Steph Curry astonished onlookers by shooting a hole-in-one during the second round of the 2023 American Century Championship. The NBA star hit his first career ace on the seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe South Golf Club in Lake Tahoe. On a par-3 hole, he hit the shot from 152 yards.
Following the incredible shot, Curry flung his cap off and ran down the green, arms wide in celebration. You can watch the video below:
The American Century Championship is scheduled to have its final round on Sunday, July 16
Steph Curry tops the leaderboard at the 2023 Lake Tahoe American Century Championship
Steph Curry leads the 2023 American Century Championship after the second round. Curry leads the tournament by three strokes over Mardy Fish and Joe Pavelski, with a total of 50 points. Mark Mulder is in fourth place with 38 points alongside Jack Wagner.
The following is the second-round leaderboard of the 2023 American Century Championship:
