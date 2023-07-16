Watch: NBA star Steph Curry goes crazy after sinking spectacular hole-in-one at Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament    

Steph Curry astonished onlookers by shooting a hole-in-one during the second round of the 2023 American Century Championship. The NBA star hit his first career ace on the seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe South Golf Club in Lake Tahoe. On a par-3 hole, he hit the shot from 152 yards.

Following the incredible shot, Curry flung his cap off and ran down the green, arms wide in celebration. You can watch the video below:

The American Century Championship is scheduled to have its final round on Sunday, July 16

Steph Curry tops the leaderboard at the 2023 Lake Tahoe American Century Championship

Steph Curry leads the 2023 American Century Championship after the second round. Curry leads the tournament by three strokes over Mardy Fish and Joe Pavelski, with a total of 50 points. Mark Mulder is in fourth place with 38 points alongside Jack Wagner.

The following is the second-round leaderboard of the 2023 American Century Championship:

1 STEPHEN CURRY 50

T2 MARDY FISH 47

T2 JOE PAVELSKI 47

T4 MARK MULDER 38

T4 JACK WAGNER 38

6 MARSHALL FAULK 37

7 JAKE OWEN 35

T8 ANNIKA SORENSTAM 34

T8 DEREK LOWE 34

T10 DELL CURRY 33

T10 JOHN SMOLTZ 33

T12 AARON RODGERS 32

T12 TONY ROMO 32

T12 BRIAN URLACHER 32

T12 KEVIN MILLAR 32

16 JOHN ELWAY 31

17 ALEX KILLORN 30 x

T18 ROBBIE GOULD 28 x

T18 DEREK CARR 28

T18 DOUG PEDERSON 28

21 DAVID WELLS 27

T22 VINNY DEL NEGRO 26

T22 TIM WAKEFIELD 26

24 BRET BAIER 25

T25 JOE MAUER 24 8:30 AM

T25 TJ OSHIE 24

T25 HARRISON SMITH 24

T25 MICHAEL PEÑA 24

29 JEROME BETTIS 23

30 DWIGHT FREENEY 22

31 JON LESTER 21

32 ALFONSO RIBEIRO 20

33 ADAM THIELEN 18

34 TIM BROWN 16

T35 JERRY RICE 15

T35 RAY ALLEN 15

T35 CHARLES WOODSON 15

T38 ALEX SMITH 14

T38 JOE THEISMANN 14

40 PATRICK PETERSON 13

T41 MIKE MODANO 12

T41 AJ HAWK 12

T43 JOSH ALLEN 11

T43 JOE BUCK 11

T45 CANELO 10

T45 SETH CURRY 10

T45 JAYSON WERTH 10

48 LARRY FITZGERALD 9

T49 DAVID CARR 8

T49 SHANE VICTORINO 8

T51 ANDREW WHITWORTH 5

T51 MIKE VRABEL 5

T53 RONDE BARBER 4

T53 REGGIE BUSH 4

T53 NATE BARGATZE 4

56 JAY BILAS 3

T57 PATRICK MAHOMES II 1

T57 CC SABATHIA 1

T57 HALLY LEADBETTER 1

60 RAY ROMANO 0

T61 MARCUS ALLEN -3

T61 ANDRE IGUODALA -3

63 DEXTER FOWLER -4

T64 ROGER CLEMENS -7

T64 ROB RIGGLE -7

66 TRAVIS KELCE -8

T67 EMMITT SMITH -9

T67 PAT MCAFEE -9

T67 COLIN JOST -9

70 DAN QUAYLE -10

T71 RYAN FITZPATRICK -11

T71 JASON SCHEFF -11

T73 BAKER MAYFIELD -13

T73 JAY DEMARCUS -13

75 VINCE CARTER -14

76 KYLE LOWRY -15

77 BRIAN BAUMGARTNER -16

T78 LARRY THE CABLE GUY -18

T78 STEVE YOUNG -18

80 JIM MCMAHON -21

T81 CHARLES BARKLEY -25

T81 JOHN O'HURLEY -25

T81 DAVANTE ADAMS -25

84 MILES TELLER -28

85 KYLE RUDOLPH -29

T86 KATHRYN TAPPEN -32

T86 CHACE CRAWFORD -32

T86 MIKE GOLIC -32

89 ZACH LAVINE -34

90 DEMARCUS WARE -35

91 THE MIZ -43

92 DYLAN DREYER -46