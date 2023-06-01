Watch: NBA superstar Stephen Curry records Jordan Spieth’s swing at the Memorial 2023 Pro-Am 

Jordan Spieth is an incredibly talented golfer. His fine shots on the golf course catch the attention of sports fans around the globe, including NBA star Stephen Curry.

Spieth is struggling with his left-hand injury but has still decided to compete at this week's event. Ahead of the opening round, the golfers played at the Pro-Am tournament, which was attended by the legendary basketball player Stephen Curry.

When Jordan Spieth was hitting the ball, Stephen Curry was seen capturing it in the camera. The PGA Tour shared a short clip saying:

"Even Stephen Curry is a fan of Jordan Spieth."

Curry is a renowned basketball player and enjoys a tremendous fan base around the globe. At the Memorial Pro-Am, he signed autographs for his fans while enjoying the golf tournament.

The PGA Tour posted a video on their Twitter account of two elated kids dancing in joy after receiving an autograph from the NBA star. The kids said:

"We got Steph's auto (autograph). Our favorite basketball player."

PGA TOUR



These young fans couldn't contain their excitement after getting Stephen Curry's autograph.

People were really happy with young fans' reaction and jumped into the comments section to write:

"Love it!! Lifetime memories forever"

"This is so cute!!!"

"That´s awesome"

Can Jordan Spieth win the 2023 Memorial Tournament?

With odds points of 30-1, Jordan Spieth has the best chance to finish in the top 10 at the 2023 Memorial Tournament. However, Spieth injured his left wrist playing with his son ahead of the AT&T Bryon Nelson Championship and has been struggling with his performance in the last few tournaments.

It would be difficult for Spieth to win the tournament with an injury in the star-studded field, including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy.

According to SportsLine, Scheffler has the best chance to claim the trophy this week followed by 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm.

