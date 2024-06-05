WATCH: Nelly Korda offers to coach Roger Federer after seeing his swing

Nelly Korda humorously offered to help Roger Federer after the tennis ace was seen trying his hand at golf. The former tennis player is one of the greatest athletes of his era, but his golf game self-admittedly needed some help.

Federer posted a video about "trying to pick up a new hobby" and was seen swinging a golf club. He hit the ball and seemed to do fairly well for someone who usually plays with a racket.

However, Nelly Korda believes there is room for improvement. She commented under the post to effectively submit her job application for the role of coach.

Nelly Korda offered her help with Roger Federer's swing

Golf is a unique sport in that so many professional athletes from a wide variety of sports take it up. Whether it's in their free time or after retirement, there are so many celebrity golfers who were or are athletes in the NBA, MLB, NFL, and other sports.

That may include Federer, who might have the chance to work with one of the best golfers in the world to get better. Not many pro athletes have that opportunity for something they only casually play.

Nelly Korda's hot streak came to a halt

There are few better golfers in the world right now than Nelly Korda, so she's more than qualified to help Roger Federer with his swing. She had won six of eight starts on the LPGA Tour entering the U.S. Women's Open and was dominating almost every time out.

However, after one round of the U.S. Open, she was 10 over. It was a disastrous showing, and she couldn't save it even with a 10-point swing for par in round two. The betting favorite missed the cut and played pretty poorly in general.

Nelly Korda missed the cut at the U.S. Open

Korda opened up on missing the cut (via CNN):

“I’m human. I’m going to have bad days. I played some really solid golf up to this point. Today was just a bad day. That’s all I can say.”

She struggled in the second Major of the year after winning the first at the Chevron Championship. Nelly Korda added:

“Not a lot of positive thoughts, honestly. I didn’t hit it good. I found myself in the rough a lot. Making a 10 on a par-3 will definitely not do you any good at a US Open.”

The course proved to be difficult for everyone as the cut was nine under par. Additionally, the winner, Yuka Saso, was just four under. She and Hinako Shibuno were the only two golfers who were below par, as everyone else was either even (one golfer) or worse. It wasn't just Korda who struggled with the course.

