WATCH: Nelly Korda's swing as she catapults into contention at Ford Championship

Nelly Korda rocked an all-green outfit as she catapulted herself into the second position at the Ford Championship on Friday. Korda is currently tied with Jeeno Thitikul, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, and Charley Hull at 12-under par, with many players still on the course.

The LPGA Tour posted a video of Korda ripping a drive down the middle of the fairway at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona, on X.

"Crisp swings from @NellyKorda SloMo (blowing smoke emoji)," the LPGA Tour's caption on the video reads.

Korda has dominated in her first two rounds at Whirlwind at Wild Horse Pass at the Ford Championship. She is attempting to defend her title after winning last year's Ford Championship at Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert, Arizona. It was one of her seven LPGA Tour wins in 2024.

Korda fired a seven-under-par 65 in the second round on Friday. She made one bogey and eight birdies in her round, with her only bogey coming on the par-four fourth hole. The 26-year-old made birdie on all four of the par fives in round two.

Korda shot a five-under-par 67 in round one, also only making one bogey, with it coming at the par-four fifth hole. She made six birdies, also making birdies on all four par fives at Whirlwind.

LPGA Tour's stars storm in front at the Ford Championship

The top of the leaderboard at the Ford Championship is loaded with the LPGA Tour's biggest stars. Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul are tied for the second place in the clubhouse at 12 under par.

Thitikul shot an eight-under-par 64 in round two after shooting a four-under-par 68 in the first round. Korda and Thitikul are one and two in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Current Championship leader Lilia Vu is 6th on the rankings.

Korda is searching for her first LPGA Tour win since the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in November of last year. She finished tied for second at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in February, losing to A Lim Kim by two shots.

Thitikul is also searching for her first LPGA Tour win for 2025, with her last win coming at the CME Group Tour Championship in November of last year. She has already registered two top three finishes this year.

Charley Hull is also in contention at the Ford Championship after firing a nine-under-par 63 and three-under-par 69 in the first two rounds. The English golf star is also tied second with Thitkul and Korda and in search of her first LPGA Tour win since October of 2022 at the Volunteers of America Classic.

