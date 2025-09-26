WATCH: Nike releases Ryder Cup hype ad narrated by Mike Tyson

The 2025 Ryder Cup is finally here and the action is all set to kick off on Friday, September 26. Ahead of the tournament, Nike released an ad for the biennial event narrated by former pro boxer Mike Tyson.The ad featured a man setting up an announcement that depicted a Rory McIlroy vs. Scottie Scheffler showdown as a movie premiere. In the video, the man could be seen arranging letters in front of a movie theatre, and it advertised the Ryder Cup as a Paramount movie.The post’s caption read:“@scottie.scheffler and @rorymcilroy are coming out swinging at the Ryder Cup. Whose corner are you in?”Mike Tyson narrated the voiceover, saying,“I know a heavyweight fight when I see one. No gimmes, just gut checks. It’s a nasty business. Are you going to lay up? Or are you gonna go down swinging? It’s tee time!”Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Ryder Cup is a three-day tournament featuring two 12-man teams competing against each other for the trophy. Team Europe will be captained by Luke Donald, who is taking on the captaincy role for the second time. Meanwhile, Team US will be captained by Keegan Bradley.In 2023, the Europeans dominated over the Americans in the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Led by Luke Donald, they won the biennial event 16.5 - 11.5.Rory McIlroy shares hilarious ad with GolfNow’s Gopher ahead of the Ryder CupA few days before the showdown at Bethpage Black Course, GolfNow shared an Instagram post of an ad creating hype around the event. The ad featured a hilarious interaction between Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy and Gopher, a hilarious animated character who is a huge golf fan.In the video, Gopher was at the GolfNow headquarters when his phone rang. He picked up the video call and on the receiving end of the call, McIlroy invited him to go to the Ryder Cup with him.The animated character squealed for joy and agreed, and the Northern Irish golfer said he can’t wait to see him there. After McIlroy hung up, Gopher could be heard cheering for Team US, until he suddenly stops, realizing that McIlroy will be playing for Europe and not the US.The hilarious video was captioned:“Who’s gonna break it to the Gopher that Rory doesn’t play for Team USA? 👀 @therydercup”Still taken via Rory McIlroy’s Instagram feed _ Image Source: Instagram/@rorymcilroyRory McIlroy will represent Europe in the event this year, marking his eighth time playing in the tournament. He first played in the biennial event in 2010, helping Europe beat the US 14.5 - 13.5. He also competed in the tournament in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021, and 2023.