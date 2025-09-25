"Rory McIlroy's a lying douche" - Fans react to the Northern Irishman's comments about USA

In the past, Rory McIlroy has often faced criticism and significant backlash from the fans. Recently, the Northern Irishman shared some thoughts regarding the United States of America. Fans on social media have shared mixed reactions to the golfer's statement.McIlroy was talking to the press from Bethpage Black. One of the reporters happened to ask him regarding his 'impressions' of America. In his statement, Rory McIlroy ended up praising the country. He also labelled the USA 'the land of opportunity'.&quot;Everyone wanted to make it to America. It's the land of opportunity... It's the best country in the world... I am unbelievably grateful and lucky that I got to come to America early on. I live here. My wife... My daughter is American... it is a wonderful place.&quot;Rory McIlroy's full statement regarding the United States of America was shared by NUCLR GOLF. Take a look at their post on X (previously Twitter):Screenshot from NUCLR Golf's X post about McIlroy / Source: @NUCLRGOLF on XHowever, McIlroy's statement did not sit well with a large section of the fans. They ended up doubting his stance and also criticised the PGA Tour veteran due to his compliments for the USA. However, a section of the fans ended up supporting the 2025 Masters champ.Take a look at some of the comments below NUCLR Golf's X post directed towards Rory McIlroy:&quot;Rory McIlroy's a lying douche&quot;, a fan heavily slammed the Northern Irishman.golf fan 101 @golfan101_LINK@NUCLRGOLF Rory's a lying douche&quot;Take off the Guinness goggles Rory.&quot;, someone said in the comment section.I swear to god she said @StephenBourke4LINK@NUCLRGOLF Take off the Guinness goggles Rory.&quot;“The best country in the world”… the lad from County Down, Northern Ireland really said that? Well… ok&quot;, a fan criticised Rory McIlroy again.&quot;Rory winning the hearts and minds of Americans is a tactic I did not see coming before the Ryder Cup&quot;, someone commented below.&quot;Yet he’s moving his family to London.&quot;, an X-user commented.Although he praised the USA, McIlroy has maintained a firm stance regarding the American Ryder Cup audience.When Rory McIlroy shared his thoughts on the 'partisan' US crowd at this year's Ryder Cup venueBefore the Ryder Cup week, McIlroy was at The K Club, playing in the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. In one of the press conferences from the golf venue, McIlroy acknowledged the importance of this year's Ryder Cup. However, he admitted that the Europeans will have to power through a partisan atmosphere. The golfer said:&quot;Winning an away Ryder Cup... it's up there with one of the biggest achievements in the game... the home team do have a big advantage from the setup of the golf course... to how partisan the crowd is...&quot;McIlroy also shared his views regarding the American Ryder Cup squad and the US crowd. The five-time major champion said:&quot;They have a very strong team. They're going to have a pretty raucous crowd on their side...,&quot;Take a look at the video shared by DP World Tour on X:It's worth noting that McIlroy also faced criticism from the fans due to this statement. However, the golfer did not back away from his stance on the raucous crowd. In one of his recent media interactions, McIlroy also revealed his plans to tackle the unruly US fans at Bethpage Black.