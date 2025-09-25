  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Rory Mcllroy
  • "Rory McIlroy's a lying douche" - Fans react to the Northern Irishman's comments about USA

"Rory McIlroy's a lying douche" - Fans react to the Northern Irishman's comments about USA

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Sep 25, 2025 20:56 GMT
2025 Ryder Cup - Thursday Previews - Source: Getty
Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Ryder Cup - Thursday Previews - Source: Getty

In the past, Rory McIlroy has often faced criticism and significant backlash from the fans. Recently, the Northern Irishman shared some thoughts regarding the United States of America. Fans on social media have shared mixed reactions to the golfer's statement.

Ad

McIlroy was talking to the press from Bethpage Black. One of the reporters happened to ask him regarding his 'impressions' of America. In his statement, Rory McIlroy ended up praising the country. He also labelled the USA 'the land of opportunity'.

"Everyone wanted to make it to America. It's the land of opportunity... It's the best country in the world... I am unbelievably grateful and lucky that I got to come to America early on. I live here. My wife... My daughter is American... it is a wonderful place."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rory McIlroy's full statement regarding the United States of America was shared by NUCLR GOLF. Take a look at their post on X (previously Twitter):

Screenshot from NUCLR Golf&#039;s X post about McIlroy / Source: @NUCLRGOLF on X
Screenshot from NUCLR Golf's X post about McIlroy / Source: @NUCLRGOLF on X

However, McIlroy's statement did not sit well with a large section of the fans. They ended up doubting his stance and also criticised the PGA Tour veteran due to his compliments for the USA. However, a section of the fans ended up supporting the 2025 Masters champ.

Ad

Take a look at some of the comments below NUCLR Golf's X post directed towards Rory McIlroy:

"Rory McIlroy's a lying douche", a fan heavily slammed the Northern Irishman.
Ad
"Take off the Guinness goggles Rory.", someone said in the comment section.
Ad
"“The best country in the world”… the lad from County Down, Northern Ireland really said that? Well… ok", a fan criticised Rory McIlroy again.
"Rory winning the hearts and minds of Americans is a tactic I did not see coming before the Ryder Cup", someone commented below.
"Yet he’s moving his family to London.", an X-user commented.
Ad

Although he praised the USA, McIlroy has maintained a firm stance regarding the American Ryder Cup audience.

When Rory McIlroy shared his thoughts on the 'partisan' US crowd at this year's Ryder Cup venue

Before the Ryder Cup week, McIlroy was at The K Club, playing in the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. In one of the press conferences from the golf venue, McIlroy acknowledged the importance of this year's Ryder Cup. However, he admitted that the Europeans will have to power through a partisan atmosphere. The golfer said:

Ad
"Winning an away Ryder Cup... it's up there with one of the biggest achievements in the game... the home team do have a big advantage from the setup of the golf course... to how partisan the crowd is..."

McIlroy also shared his views regarding the American Ryder Cup squad and the US crowd. The five-time major champion said:

"They have a very strong team. They're going to have a pretty raucous crowd on their side...,"
Ad

Take a look at the video shared by DP World Tour on X:

It's worth noting that McIlroy also faced criticism from the fans due to this statement. However, the golfer did not back away from his stance on the raucous crowd. In one of his recent media interactions, McIlroy also revealed his plans to tackle the unruly US fans at Bethpage Black.

About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pravashis Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications