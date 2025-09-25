  • home icon
Rory McIlroy shuns Bryson DeChambeau rivalry after taking a shot at the American

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Sep 25, 2025 16:06 GMT
Rory McIlroy (on the left) and Bryson DeChambeau (on the right) / Source: Getty Images
Rory McIlroy (on the left) and Bryson DeChambeau (on the right) / Source: Getty Images

The rivalry between Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau is an eye-catching spectacle in modern golf. As the opening day of the Ryder Cup inches closer, fans are gearing up to see a glimpse of this rivalry at Bethpage Black.

Days ago, DeChambeau expressed his intentions to 'chirp in' McIlroy's ears in case they face each other at the biennial tournament. The Northern Irishman added fuel to the fire by making a bold claim about DeChambeau. In an exclusive with The Guardian, Rory McIlroy claimed that DeChambeau gains attention by taking his and Scottie Scheffler's name.

"I think the only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people. That is basically what I think of that. To get attention, he will mention me or Scottie [Scheffler] or others."
The golfer from Holywood, Ireland, took a fresh approach in his statement. Rory McIlroy abstained from talking about the two-time US Open champ, despite his recent jibe. While talking about his rivalry with DeChambeau, the 2025 Masters champ said:

"I promised I would only talk about the European team today, and I’m gonna stick to it… it’s very easy to get caught up in rivalries and narratives but all I want to do is put blue points on the board."
Flushing It Golf covered this part of McIlroy's statement. Take a look at their post on X (previously Twitter) today:

Screenshot of Flushing It Golf&#039;s post on X regarding McIlroy&#039;s statement | Source: @flushingitgolf on X
Screenshot of Flushing It Golf's post on X regarding McIlroy's statement | Source: @flushingitgolf on X

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau's rivalry saw the daylight at the 2020 US Open. In the 2021 Ryder Cup, DeChambeau dominated Whistling Straits. He also earned the spotlight with a 417-yard long drive on the par-5 fifth hole, which ultimately ended up as an Eagle on the American's scorecard.

At the end of the 2021 biennial matches in Wisconsin, DeChambeau ended up carding 2.5 points in three matches, with an overall record of 2-0-1. On the other hand, Rory McIlroy struggled with his Ryder Cup performance. The golfer secured only one point in four matches and an overall 1-3-0 record.

When Bryson DeChambeau shared a candid response to Rory McIlroy's jibe

After the World No. 2 slammed DeChambeau, the latter did not shy away from sharing his views on the comments. However, DeChambeau ended up dialling his response down in comparison to McIlroy's statement. The Crushers GC captain said, while talking about Rory McIlroy:

"All I’m trying to do is to inspire kids on YouTube. We’ve developed a big audience, I’m trying to focus on that train of thought, whatever Rory says and what not, I’m excited... I hope we have some good banter back and forth..."

Take a look at the post shared by Kyle Porter on X:

Although DeChambeau responded in his way, his statement copped criticism from Brandel Chamblee. The veteran golf analyst ended up questioning DeChambeau's priorities regarding the 2025 Ryder Cup. Chamblee also claimed that DeChambeau gets views on YouTube from "bots" and called him "a captain's nightmare."

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Rupesh
