Rory McIlroy shuns Bryson DeChambeau rivalry after taking a shot at the American

The rivalry between Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau is an eye-catching spectacle in modern golf. As the opening day of the Ryder Cup inches closer, fans are gearing up to see a glimpse of this rivalry at Bethpage Black.Days ago, DeChambeau expressed his intentions to 'chirp in' McIlroy's ears in case they face each other at the biennial tournament. The Northern Irishman added fuel to the fire by making a bold claim about DeChambeau. In an exclusive with The Guardian, Rory McIlroy claimed that DeChambeau gains attention by taking his and Scottie Scheffler's name.&quot;I think the only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people. That is basically what I think of that. To get attention, he will mention me or Scottie [Scheffler] or others.&quot;The golfer from Holywood, Ireland, took a fresh approach in his statement. Rory McIlroy abstained from talking about the two-time US Open champ, despite his recent jibe. While talking about his rivalry with DeChambeau, the 2025 Masters champ said:&quot;I promised I would only talk about the European team today, and I’m gonna stick to it… it’s very easy to get caught up in rivalries and narratives but all I want to do is put blue points on the board.&quot;Flushing It Golf covered this part of McIlroy's statement. Take a look at their post on X (previously Twitter) today:Screenshot of Flushing It Golf's post on X regarding McIlroy's statement | Source: @flushingitgolf on XRory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau's rivalry saw the daylight at the 2020 US Open. In the 2021 Ryder Cup, DeChambeau dominated Whistling Straits. He also earned the spotlight with a 417-yard long drive on the par-5 fifth hole, which ultimately ended up as an Eagle on the American's scorecard.At the end of the 2021 biennial matches in Wisconsin, DeChambeau ended up carding 2.5 points in three matches, with an overall record of 2-0-1. On the other hand, Rory McIlroy struggled with his Ryder Cup performance. The golfer secured only one point in four matches and an overall 1-3-0 record.When Bryson DeChambeau shared a candid response to Rory McIlroy's jibeAfter the World No. 2 slammed DeChambeau, the latter did not shy away from sharing his views on the comments. However, DeChambeau ended up dialling his response down in comparison to McIlroy's statement. The Crushers GC captain said, while talking about Rory McIlroy:&quot;All I’m trying to do is to inspire kids on YouTube. We’ve developed a big audience, I’m trying to focus on that train of thought, whatever Rory says and what not, I’m excited... I hope we have some good banter back and forth...&quot;Take a look at the post shared by Kyle Porter on X:Although DeChambeau responded in his way, his statement copped criticism from Brandel Chamblee. The veteran golf analyst ended up questioning DeChambeau's priorities regarding the 2025 Ryder Cup. Chamblee also claimed that DeChambeau gets views on YouTube from &quot;bots&quot; and called him &quot;a captain's nightmare.&quot;