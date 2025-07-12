Mike Tyson congratulates Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano after their trilogy bout while reminding Jake Paul about $1 million wager

With Katie Taylor's victory over Amanda Serrano earlier tonight, Mike Tyson is set to get a million dollars richer. In their trilogy fight at Madison Square Garden, Taylor edged out a hard-fought majority decision win to go 3-0 against 'The Real Deal'.

Elated by the ten-round technical clash between two of the biggest names in women's boxing, 'Iron' took to X, congratulating the pair at the same time, reminding Serrano's promoter, Jake Paul, about their seven-figure bet.

Tyson wrote:

"Congrats to @KatieTaylor and @Serranosisters on the trilogy fight on Netflix. @jakepaul see you at dinner to collect my million!"

Check out Mike Tyson's comments below:

For context, leading up to the fight, 'The Problem Child' had made a daring wager with the boxing legend after Tyson backed the Irishwoman to win. As per the bet, Paul would owe Tyson $1 million if Taylor won, and vice versa if Serrano came out on top.

Check out Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's bet about Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 below:

Taylor vs. Serrano 3 was a close affair, albeit a controversial one. The fight, however, played out much differently than their first two encounters.

While the previous ones were all-out slug fests, this time around, the boxers employed a more cautious approach, choosing to bank on counter punches and distance management.

As the results were read out, many felt 'The Real Deal' had been robbed of a win for a third time. Interestingly, both fighters landed the same number of punches (70) in the fight.

Jake Paul wins Guinness World Record following Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3

The all-woman card headline by Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 has helped Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) enter Guinness World Records. The record was set for the most number of championship titles contested in a single night.

The event had a total of 17 titles up for grabs, including five world title fights. Speaking about the achievement during the post-fight press conference, he said:

"It's incredible, we got a Guinness World Record. I used to fake these on my YouTube videos, acting like I won like 20 of them. I'm just happy to be here. It was an incredible night all the way through... It's just a testament to what we're capable of, but it's really the women at the end of the day and the rest of our fighters, them continuing to put on amazing performances."

Check out Jake Paul's comments on record-breaking Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 below:

