Jake Paul and Mike Tyson place $1 million bet on Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have a big-money wager set for the upcoming Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano trilogy boxing match. Taylor and Serrano will battle for the undisputed female light heavyweight title for the third time this weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
In a recent video shared on X, Paul video-called Tyson to ask him about the Taylor-Serrano trilogy bout. During their conversation, the boxing legend shared his prediction for the fight and backed Taylor to win again. However, Paul disagreed and backed Serrano to beat her longtime rival. 'The Problem Child' then offered Tyson a bet and wagered $1 million on the outcome of the fight.
Betting a million dollars on Serrano, Paul confirmed with Tyson the terms of the wager and said:
"Alright, if Katie wins, you get a million, and if Amanda wins, I get a million."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Confirming his approval, Tyson added another stipulation to their bet and said:
"I like that... You gotta take me out to dinner too."
In their first clash in April 2022, Taylor beat Serrano via a razor-sharp split decision to retain her undisputed titles. The Irishwoman secured a more dominant unanimous decision win in their rematch last November.
When Jake Paul reflected on his "annoying" Mike Tyson fight
Last December, Jake Paul reflected on his fight with Mike Tyson and revealed the one thing that he didn't like about the boxing legend's performance. Paul and Tyson faced each other in the squared circle last November at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. After eight rounds, Paul won the fight via unanimous decision.
In an episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast with brother Logan Paul, 'The Problem Child' shared his two cents on the highly controversial boxing match and said:
''I wish he would have like, put up a better fight so then I could have like risen more and done more and like, he was surviving and that was the only thing I didn't like."
Catch Jake Paul's comments below (21:19):