  • "Robbed and rigged," "Katie is just better" - Fans divided after Katie Taylor goes 3-0 against Amanda Serrano after winning trilogy fight

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Jul 12, 2025 05:34 GMT
Fans react to Katie Taylor defeating Amanda Serrano for the third time. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Katie Taylor closed the book on one of boxing’s great rivalries with a hard-fought win over Amanda Serrano in their trilogy bout at Madison Square Garden. The Irish star walked away with a majority decision and retained her undisputed super lightweight crown.

This was the third chapter between two of the greatest women's boxers in the history of the sport. The first half was a tactical battle, with Serrano applying pressure while Taylor used her footwork and jab to offset it. At the halfway point, Serrano had a slight edge on activity, but Taylor was never far behind.

As the rounds ticked by, Taylor began finding more success with counters and bursts of aggression. The final rounds were chaotic, with both fighters going toe-to-toe and forcing the judges into another difficult decision.

The scorecards reflected the fight’s competitiveness as one judge saw it a draw, but two gave Taylor a 97-93 nod. That was enough to give her the 3-0 sweep over Serrano and put a definitive conclusion to the rivalry.

Fans were divided online, with some calling it robbery and others claiming Taylor was simply the better fighter. Several fans took to X and wrote:

"Feel for Amanda. Katie is just better. No shame."
"Robbed and rigged. Serrano got shafted again."
"Ohhh noooo.. Serrano is a BEAST, man!! I just can’t believe she got robbed out of a win again. She’s a Champ in my eyes. Her boxing skills are truly impressive.. I appreciate your determination @Serranosisters"
"Hats off to Katie, a legend for sure, but ridiculous vote by the judges, come on now, Amanda should have won for sure."
"Between this and the rigged Tyson fight seems like if it is on Netflix, it's just a money grab sparring match."
"It’s tough, Katie backed up entire fight but Serrano threw so many punches for no reason."
Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Katie Taylor defeating Amanda Serrano for the third time. [Screenshots courtesy: @netflix on X]
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

