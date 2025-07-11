Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3: Live round-by-round updates

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 will go down later this evening (July 11) at Madison Square Garden in New York, with the unified super lightweight titles on the line.

Taylor (24-1) and Serrano (47-3-1) are easily two of the most recognisable names in women's boxing. The pair have locked horns twice, with Taylor winning on both occasions, once by split decision and more recently by unanimous decision.

Serrano is truly one of a kind. Over the course of her storied career, 'The Real Deal' has won world titles in seven weight classes and currently holds the WBO and IBO featherweight belts.

Furthermore, she sports a fan-friendly style, with 31 of her 47 wins coming via knockout. Many consider her one of the greatest female boxers of all time.

Taylor is a true master of the craft. While she lacks the heavy hands of her opponent, she more than makes up for it with technical prowess. Whether it is an all-out slug fest or a battle of pure pugilistic technique, the Irish native thrives.

As for the only loss on her record against Chantelle Cameron, the 39-year-old avenged it in the rematch. Taylor is widely considered one of the GOATs of women's boxing, alongside the likes of Claressa Shields.

According to oddschecker, Serrano is a -160 favorite for the matchup, with the champion as a +170 underdog.

The main card of the event will kick off at 8 PM ET. Stick to Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the event.

Check out the final face-off for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 below:

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3

Round 1

Will be updated once the fight is underway.

