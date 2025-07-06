Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 is right around the corner. Promoted by Jake Paul's co-founded Most Valuable Promotions, the event offers several title matchups in the women's division in boxing.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3: Fight card

The Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 fight card features six women's title fights and a total of eight bouts across six weight classes.

The 10-round bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will headline the first-ever all-women's boxing card and also the event.

This is Taylor and Serrano's third encounter. In the previous two outings, Taylor secured victories by decision.

Meanwhile, the undercard features 5 more women's title fights.

These are the fights you can expect to watch at Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3:

Main event:

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano (For Taylor's undisputed super lightweight title)

Undercard:

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Jennifer Miranda (For Baumgardner's undisputed women's junior lightweight championship)

Savannah Marshall vs. Shadasia Green (For Marshall's IBF women's super middleweight title and Green's WBO super middleweight title)

Ellie Scotney vs. Yamileth Mercado (For Scotney's IBF and WBO women's junior featherweight titles and Mercado's WBC women's junior featherweight title)

Cherneka Johnson vs. Shurretta Metcalf (For Metcalf's IBF women's bantamweight title, Johnson's WBA bantamweight title, and the vacant WBO and WBC women's bantamweight titles)

Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica Camara (For Cameron's WBC women’s interim junior welterweight title)

Tamm Thibeault vs. Mary Casamassa (super lightweight)

Ramla Ali vs. Lila Furtado (super bantamweight)

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3: Venue, date, and start time

The event will he held at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City on Friday, July 11. The main event is set to commence around 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, whereas the undercard is set to kick off at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT.

The main event walkouts are expected to begin around 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3: Streaming details, where to watch

The event will be streamed live on Netflix. Existing Netflix users do not have to pay extra to stream the fights. However, fans willing to watch and still without a Netflix subscription can get a membership by paying $7.99 per month (with ads) or $17.99 (without ads).

