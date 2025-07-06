Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 is set to be the first all-women's fight card in boxing history. This landmark event will take place on June 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York and will feature a total of eight bouts across six weight classes.

The main event will showcase a trilogy bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano for the undisputed super lightweight championship. In both of their previous encounters, Taylor emerged victorious by decision. Their second fight received significant attention and was reportedly the most-watched women's professional sporting event in U.S. history.

In the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner will defend her undisputed super featherweight status against Jennifer Miranda. Baumgardner is coming off a no-contest fight against Delfine Persoon. Meanwhile, her opponent, Miranda, is an undefeated rising contender eager to dethrone 'The Bomb'.

Before that, the main card features a super middleweight title unification bout between Savannah Marshall and Shadasia Green, who holds the WBO super middleweight title.

In the main card opener, Ellie Scotney and Yamileth Mercado will compete for the Ring, WBC, WBO, and IBF super bantamweight titles. While Scootney boasts an undefeated record of 10-0, Mercado has more experience with 27 professional career fights.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3: Main card and prelims

The main card and prelims for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 have been listed below:

Main Card

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano (super lightweight)

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Jennifer Miranda (super featherweight)

Savannah Marshall vs. Shadasia Green (super middleweight)

Ellie Scotney vs. Yamileth Mercado (super bantamweight)

Prelims

Cherneka Johnson vs. Shurretta Metcalf (bantamweight)

Tamm Thibeault vs. Mary Casamassa (middleweight)

Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica Camara (super lightweight)

Ramla Ali vs. Lila Furtado (super bantamweight)

(The fight cards are subject to change)

Main card start time and main event walkouts

While preliminary fights are set to begin at 5 pm ET/ 2 pm PT, the main event start time is expected to be around 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT.

The main event walkouts are expected to start at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT.

How to watch Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3?

All featured fights will be streamed live on Netflix. Existing subscribers can access the event at no extra cost. However, new users will need to purchase a subscription plan, which ranges from $7.99 to $24.99 per month.

The ad-supported Standard with Ads plan costs $7.99, the Standard plan is priced at $17.99, and the Premium plan is available for $24.99.

