Alycia Baumgardner, recently signed by Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions has co-main event bout booked in Taylor vs. Serrano 3 card

Jake Paul made waves when he signed undisputed champion Alycia Baumgardner to his roster at MVP. Now, the latter's first fight under the promotional banner has been locked in. The fight will be part of the festivities for Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano's massive trilogy bout with Most Valuable Promotions which is set for July 11.

In the co-main event feature of this Netflix broadcast, Baumgardner will be testing skills with the WBA interim champion and the unbeaten pro, Jennifer Miranda. The historic all women's card set to transpire from Madison Square Garden looks to make waves in a big way and many intimated that Baumgardner would likely be prominently featured on this card after signing with MVP.

Baumgardner holds all of the major hardware at super featherweight and previously competed last Sept. before signing with MVP and getting this Miranda matchup set up. In a statement to ESPN discussing this bout announcement, Baumgardner said:

"I came to MVP for moments like this - high stakes, global stage, and the chance to show the world who I really am. Amanda and Katie have done incredible things for women's boxing, and it's an honor to share the card with them. But I didn't come to stand beside greatness - I came to be it. This night, this spotlight - it's mine."

Check Jake Paul spotlighting this Alycia Baumgardner bout announcement below:

Jake Paul will not fight in MMA according to PFL analyst

Jake Paul has made waves in the world of boxing and despite incidating a desire to one day fight in the PFL smart cage, one of the promotion's commentators does not foresee Paul competing in mixed martial arts any time soon.

Dan Hardy touched upon this during a recent interview with MMA Fighting when asked about if he sees the 28-year-old fighting under MMA rules. When mentioning how he does not see Paul working toward making an MMA foray, Hardy stated [via BJPenn.com],

"I mean, he just called out Anthony Joshua the other day did he not? He's certainly making things interesting for the combat sports world, and he's definitely a disrupter. That's the main purpose that he's serving right now, and he's a benefit to PFL in that regard as well. Do we ever see him in MMA? I don't think so."

'The Problem Child' seems pretty set on boxing in the eyes of the former UFC welterweight title challenger. Jake Paul previously stepped into the ring last Nov. when the Ohio native had his highly lucrative yet highly polarizing fight with Mike Tyson.

