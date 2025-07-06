Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3: Picking the winner for the highly anticipated boxing showdown

The Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 prediction is here. It offers strategic and tactical insights into the upcoming undisputed super lightweight championship showdown between two of the standout female boxers of today. However, this fight isn’t the only notable matchup on the card.

Alycia Baumgardner will defend her undisputed super featherweight title against Jennifer Miranda, while Savannah Marshall will face Shadasia Green in a super middleweight title unification bout. So, who is expected to win?

#1. Undisputed super lightweight title: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

The Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano bout is scheduled for 10 rounds, with each round lasting two minutes. This match marks their trilogy, and Taylor, having already defeated Serrano twice, will likely enter the fight with added confidence.

In terms of fighting styles, Taylor employs an orthodox stance, while the Puerto Rican boxer fights as a southpaw. In their previous encounters, Serrano displayed a higher volume of strikes, but Taylor effectively defended against many of them with precise counters.

As with their earlier matches, this trilogy fight is anticipated to go the distance. However, Taylor's reach advantage of approximately three centimeters could significantly influence the outcome of the bout.

The Prediction: Katie Taylor via split decision

#2. Undisputed super featherweight title: Alycia Baumgardner vs. Jennifer Miranda

Another high-profile bout on the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 fight card features an undisputed super featherweight title fight between Alycia Baumgardner and Jennifer Miranda. Baumgardner, who has only one loss in her professional boxing career, will face a rising, undefeated contender in Miranda.

Baumgardner is technically a very sound boxer with an orthodox stance, known for her precise combinations of jabs and hooks. However, Miranda is four inches taller, which may pose a challenge for 'The Bomb' in closing the distance.

Nonetheless, given Baumgardner's experience fighting at the top level, the reigning undisputed super featherweight champion is likely to prevail over Miranda.

The Prediction: Alycia Baumgardner via unanimous decision

#3. The rest of the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 fight predictions

Winners in bold.

Super middleweight: Savannah Marshall (13-1) vs. Shadasia Green (15-1)

Super bantamweight: Ellie Scotney (10-0) vs. Yamileth Mercado (24-3)

Bantamweight: Cherneka Johnson (17-2) vs. Shurretta Metcalf (14-4-1)

Middleweight: Tamm Thibeault (2-0) vs. Mary Casamassa (6-0)

Super lightweight: Chantelle Cameron (20-1) vs. Jessica Camara (14-4-1)

Super bantamweight: Ramla Ali (9-2) vs. Lila Furtado (9-2)

