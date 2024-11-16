"Serrano won that fight," "Gaw-bage" - Chael Sonnen, Damian Lillard, and others react to Katie Taylor's controversial win over Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 lived up to the hype, and then some, as two of the greatest female boxers in history went to war over ten rounds on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

Both fighters began the bout at full throttle, wasting no time in trying to assert their dominance. The pair landed threw and landed punches at an incredible rate, with the Puerto Rican nearly finishing Taylor in at the end of Round 1 after landing a massive overhand left.

But the light welterweight champion rallied back, and despite having a point deducted late in the fight due to excessive headbutts, 'KT' retained her world titles, albeit controversially.

Following the unanimous decision result, current and former fighters flooded the internet with their opinions on the judges' scorecards.

Most notably, Chael Sonnen, Derek Brunson, and NBA star Damian Lillard all shared their thoughts. 'The American Gangster' wrote this:

"Gaw-bage"

Former UFC fighter Brunson wrote this:

"Serrano won that fight"

Lillard believes that not only did Serrano win her most recent clash against Taylor but also their first bout, which happened in April 2022. He wrote:

"Boxing is wild man, Serrano beat her twice and lost to her twice."

See more reactions to Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano below:

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano result slammed by 'The Real Deal'

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano produced a Fight of the Year contender in the rematch of their 2022 classic as the pair went to war at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

The pair put on an unrelenting pace as they traded punches as a high-rate for all 10 Rounds before the light-welterweight champion was awarded a unanimous decision win.

Following the controversial result, the Puerto Rican boxer has taken to X to share her thoughts on the verdict. She wrote this:

"People numbers don't lie"

Check out Serrano's reaction below:

