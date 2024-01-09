Watch: Nike’s most-rated Tiger Woods commercial of all time, narrated by Earl Woods

Tiger Woods has officially announced his split with Nike after being part of the brand for nearly three decades. The American golfer used social media to confirm the rumors that have been going around since the first week of December 2023 regarding his breakup with Nike.

In 1996, Woods signed a contract with the Swoosh, marking the beginning of his professional career, and he has been an endorser for the company for 27 years. The 15-time Major champion has starred in multiple Nike TV commercials over the years, some of which have made fans laugh and cry.

The Nike ad with Tiger Woods' father, Earl, recounting the golfer's development is regarded as one of the best. In the commercial, Earl can be heard proudly speaking about his son. He said:

"You don't really instil anything into a child. You encourage the development of it. But you would do all kinds of things to mess him up. This is beginning to swing. I drop my whole bag of clubs and he would stop.

"They would look at me and grit teeth, and then he would stripe it, turn around, and look at me. Never say where but that looks said not take that. It's Tiger, I promise you that you'll never meet another person as mentally tough as you, your entire life. And he hasn't; he NEVER will," he added.

Check out Tiger Woods' Nike commercial narrated by Earl Woods below:

"The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments" - Tiger Woods on his Nike collaboration

Woods and Nike have come a long way. They started working together in 1996 with a reported contract worth around $40 million.

Over the years, the deal was extended and Woods has earned a hefty amount of money. The five-time Masters winner has now parted ways with the brand and released a statement on his official Instagram account on Monday, January 8, 2024.

The American golfer wrote in the post that he considered himself lucky to begin working with Nike. He wrote:

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. (Former Nike CEO) Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.”

Tiger Woods was last spotted donning Nike apparel at the 2023 PNC Championship and has not played in any tournaments since. He will most likely return to compete in professional tournaments in February at the Genesis Invitational Open.