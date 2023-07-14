WATCH: Paige Spiranac has a fun time with AJ Allmendinger and Chris Rice at the Kaulig Championship

Paige Spiranac was recently spotted practicing golf with Kaulig Racing president Chase Rice and 16 Chevrolet driver AJ Allmendinger.

The Kaulig Companies is serving as the title sponsor of the PGA Tour Golf tournament scheduled to take place from July 13 to July 16 at the Firestone Country Club. The tournament features the best sports stars, including golfer-turned-social media influencer Paige Spiranac.

Kaulig Companies Championship is a Senior PGA Tour event featuring the senior golfers while Paige and other NASCAR stars took part in a pro-am tournament scheduled before the competition kickstarted with the inaugural round.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, Chase Rice took a jibe at AJ by calling him a bad golfer. NASCAR posted a video on its Instagram page featuring a short conversation between Chase Rice, Paige Spiranac, and AJ Allmendinger.

The clip starts with a NASCAR report asking a question to AJ:

"AJ, are you getting tips from the pro already? Are you (pointing to Paige) helping him out?"

Spiranac answered:

"I am trying to, I am trying to, but he doesn't listen."

The reporter then asked:

"Matt said you are the best golfer in his stable, is that true?"

AJ replied:

"I swing a lot. But, but it takes a lot of effort."

However, Rice popped up in between, saying:

"He's a terrible golfer."

It is important to note that recently the Kaulig company owner Matt Kaulig was asked to name the best golfer in NASCAR and he replied:

"AJ Allmendinger. It's actually not even close."

Interestingly, the NASCAR team won the Pro-Am tournament of the 2023 Kaulig Championship.

The NASCAR nation posted snaps of the team with the caption:

"The @KauligRacing team won todays Pro-Am portion of the @KauligChamp. Thanks for following along all day!"

The Kaulig Companies Championship wrapped up with an inaugural round on July 13 and Steve Stricker secured the lead alongside Harrison Frazar.

