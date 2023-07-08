WATCH: Patrick Reed narrowly avoids hitting bystander at LIV London, showcasing an amusingly delayed 'fore' call     

Patrick Reed nearly hit a spectator and then delivered a hilariously 'fore' call. Reed has been playing at the 2023 LIV Golf London event and during the opening round, he found himself on some thick grass at the Centurion's 13th hole on Friday, July 7.

As he took his shot, the ball nearly hit a spectator standing on the left side and as the dust settled he let out a 'fore' call.

Patrick Reed had a good start at the London event. He finished at one under with the conclusion of the opening round to settle at 18th place alongside Pat Perez, Chase Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson, Dean Burnmester, and Peter Uihlein.

The LIV Golf London is underway at the Centurion Golf Club from Friday, July 7, and will wrap up with the finale on Sunday, July 9.

LIV Golf London Round 1 leaderboard

Following the conclusion of the opening round of the 2023 LIV Golf London event on Friday, Cameron Smith topped the leaderboard with a score of under eight. He registered a one-stroke lead in the event over Marc Leishman.

Thomas Pieters also played impressively in the first round and wrapped up with a score of under five.

Three-time LIV Golf event winner Talor Gooch is looking for his fourth victory this week. He played a round of under-four to secure the fourth position in a three-way tie alongside Cameron Tringale and Lurie Canter.

Abraham Ancer secured the seventh spot with Richard Bland, Brendan Grace, and Anirban Lahiri.

Here is the full leaderboard of the 2023 LIV Golf London event:

1 Cam Smith -8

2 Marc Leishman -7

3 Thomas Pieters -5

T4 Talor Gooch -4

T4 Cameron Tringale -4

T4 Laurie Canter -4

T7 Abraham Ancer -3

T7 Richard Bland -3

T7 Branden Grace -3

T7 Anirban Lahiri -3

T11 James Piot -2

T11 Jason Kokrak -2

T11 Sergio Garcia -2

T11 Henrik Stenson -2

T11 Joaquin Niemann -2

T11 Ian Poulter -2

T11 Lee Westwood -2

T18 Patrick Reed -1

T18 Pat Perez -1

T18 Peter Uihlein -1

T18 Chase Koepka -1

T18 Louis Oosthuizen -1

T18 Bryson DeChambeau -1

T18 Bubba Watson -1

T18 Dean Burmester -1

T26 Brendan Steele E

T26 Dustin Johnson E

T26 Phil Mickelson E

T26 Mito Pereira E

T26 Martin Kaymer E

T26 Charl Schwartzel E

T26 Charles Howell III E

T33 Harold Varner III +1

T33 Eugenio Chacarra +1

T33 Brooks Koepka +1

T33 Bernd Wiesberger +1

T33 Kevin Na +1

T38 Sihwan Kim +2

T38 Matthew Wolff +2

T38 David Puig +2

T38 Sebastian Muñoz +2

T38 Matt Jones +2

T38 Paul Casey +2

T44 Danny Lee +3

T44 Carlos Ortiz +3

T46 Jediah Morgan +4

T46 Graeme McDowell +4

48 Scott Vincent +7

Teams

Ripper GC maintained the top position in team rankings with a score of under 13. Trailing behind by three strokes is RangeGoats followed by Majesticks GC and Phil Mickelson's Hy Flyers.

Here are the team rankings following the LIV Golf first round:

1 Ripper GC -13

2 RangeGoats GC -10

3 Majesticks GC -8

4 Hy Flyers GC -6

5 Stinger GC -5

T6 Crushers GC -4

T6 Fireballs GC -4

8 4 Aces GC -3

T9 Smash GC -2

T9 Cleeks GC -2

11 Torque GC E

12 Iron Heads GC +6

