Watch: PGA star Tom Kim almost misses his tee-time on the final day of Genesis Open

The 2024 Genesis Open has been quite a rollercoaster ride so far. From Tiger Woods withdrawing to Jordan Spieth getting disqualified, the tournament has seen its fair share of drama. However, things got tight for PGA Tour star Tom Kim, when he almost missed his tee time.

Tom Kim made the cut, and going into the final round of the Genesis Open was sitting at T34. However, he almost did not see the final round through, as he was not near the tee during his tee off time. As people were looking for him, Tom Kim came running in to take his shot.

The announcer was heard commenting as Kim scurried to take his spot:

“Kim is hustling, I mean, high-tailing it to the first tee because his tee time is just moments away."

Thankfully, Kim made the tee on time and will not get disqualified. However, he is having a tough time so far, as he sits at +1 after 10 holes of Round 4.

Patrick Cantlay maintains lead at 2024 Genesis Open as Will Zalatoris makes comeback

Patrick Cantlay has maitained his lead at the Genesis Open since day 1. However, his 5 stroke lead at the end of day 2 was cut down to two strokes at the end of day 3. Xander Schauffele sits tied in second place alongside Will Zalatoris, who has made a good comeback after his surgery last year.

Following is the full leaderboard after day 3 of the Genesis Open:

1 Patrick Cantlay

T2 Xander Schauffele

T2 Will Zalatoris

4 Luke List

T5 Harris English

T5 Jason Day

T7 J.T. Poston

T7 Hideki Matsuyama

T7 Corey Conners

T10 Adam Svensson

T10 Adam Hadwin

T10 Beau Hossler

T10 Tom Hoge

T10 Mackenzie Hughes

T15 Eric Cole

T15 Ben Griffin

T15 Adam Scott

T15 Cameron Young

T15 Tony Finau

T20 Lucas Glover

T20 Russell Henley

T20 Kurt Kitayama

T20 Christiaan Bezuidenhout

T20 Brendon Todd

T20 Max Homa

T20 Scottie Scheffler

T27 Seamus Power

T27 Sam Burns

T27 Rory McIlroy

T27 Nick Taylor

T27 Viktor Hovland

T27 Byeong Hun An

T27 Tommy Fleetwood

T34 Taylor Moore

T34 Ludvig Åberg

T34 Brian Harman

T34 Rickie Fowler

T34 Tom Kim

T39 Denny McCarthy

T39 Sungjae Im

T39 Collin Morikawa

T39 Sahith Theegala

T39 Cam Davis

T44 Si Woo Kim

T44 Gary Woodland

T44 Lee Hodges

T44 Andrew Putnam

48 Nicolai Højgaard

T49 Charley Hoffman

T49 Chase Johnson

T49 Emiliano Grillo

Being a signature event, the field consisted of only 70 golfers, of which 50 made the cut to the weekend. The Genesis Open boasts a prize purse of $20 million.