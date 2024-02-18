Watch: PGA star Tom Kim almost misses his tee-time on the final day of Genesis Open

The 2024 Genesis Open has been quite a rollercoaster ride so far. From Tiger Woods withdrawing to Jordan Spieth getting disqualified, the tournament has seen its fair share of drama. However, things got tight for PGA Tour star Tom Kim, when he almost missed his tee time.
Tom Kim made the cut, and going into the final round of the Genesis Open was sitting at T34. However, he almost did not see the final round through, as he was not near the tee during his tee off time. As people were looking for him, Tom Kim came running in to take his shot.
The announcer was heard commenting as Kim scurried to take his spot:
“Kim is hustling, I mean, high-tailing it to the first tee because his tee time is just moments away."
Thankfully, Kim made the tee on time and will not get disqualified. However, he is having a tough time so far, as he sits at +1 after 10 holes of Round 4.
Patrick Cantlay maintains lead at 2024 Genesis Open as Will Zalatoris makes comeback
Patrick Cantlay has maitained his lead at the Genesis Open since day 1. However, his 5 stroke lead at the end of day 2 was cut down to two strokes at the end of day 3. Xander Schauffele sits tied in second place alongside Will Zalatoris, who has made a good comeback after his surgery last year.
Following is the full leaderboard after day 3 of the Genesis Open:
- 1 Patrick Cantlay
- T2 Xander Schauffele
- T2 Will Zalatoris
- 4 Luke List
- T5 Harris English
- T5 Jason Day
- T7 J.T. Poston
- T7 Hideki Matsuyama
- T7 Corey Conners
- T10 Adam Svensson
- T10 Adam Hadwin
- T10 Beau Hossler
- T10 Tom Hoge
- T10 Mackenzie Hughes
- T15 Eric Cole
- T15 Ben Griffin
- T15 Adam Scott
- T15 Cameron Young
- T15 Tony Finau
- T20 Lucas Glover
- T20 Russell Henley
- T20 Kurt Kitayama
- T20 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- T20 Brendon Todd
- T20 Max Homa
- T20 Scottie Scheffler
- T27 Seamus Power
- T27 Sam Burns
- T27 Rory McIlroy
- T27 Nick Taylor
- T27 Viktor Hovland
- T27 Byeong Hun An
- T27 Tommy Fleetwood
- T34 Taylor Moore
- T34 Ludvig Åberg
- T34 Brian Harman
- T34 Rickie Fowler
- T34 Tom Kim
- T39 Denny McCarthy
- T39 Sungjae Im
- T39 Collin Morikawa
- T39 Sahith Theegala
- T39 Cam Davis
- T44 Si Woo Kim
- T44 Gary Woodland
- T44 Lee Hodges
- T44 Andrew Putnam
- 48 Nicolai Højgaard
- T49 Charley Hoffman
- T49 Chase Johnson
- T49 Emiliano Grillo
Being a signature event, the field consisted of only 70 golfers, of which 50 made the cut to the weekend. The Genesis Open boasts a prize purse of $20 million.