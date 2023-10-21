WATCH: PGA Tour caddie enjoys a Saturday night golf session in Japan

The 2023 Zozo Championship has brought the PGA Tour to the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. A recent video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showcased Geno Bonnalie, caddie for Joel Dahmen, engaging in a late-night round of golf in Chiba, Japan.

In the video, Bonnalie explained his nighttime golfing venture, stating:

"All the golf around here looks fantastic. I wanted to be part of it. Unfortunately my game's not fantastic but fun nonetheless."

Expand Tweet

Joel Dahmen and Geno Bonnalie have successfully completed the first three rounds of the 2023 Zozo Championship. The golfer has shot an aggregate score of 4 over 213 and is placed T43 on the leaderboard.

Dahmen started his campaign at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club with a great round of 3 under 67 on Thursday. But in the next two rounds, his performance dipped. He shot 2 over 72 on Friday and then followed it with a birdie-less round of 4 over 74 on Saturday.

Who is Geno Bonnalie? Exploring everything about Joel Dahmen's caddie

Caddies hold great importance in a golfer's life. Beyond carrying the bag, tending to divots, cleaning clubs, and providing sand as needed, they often act as mentors and mental health coaches for their golfers.

Geno Bonnalie gained notoriety when he was seen on the fourth episode of Netflix's docudrama series Full Swing. Alongside Joel Dahmen, he became a fan-favorite player-caddie duo of the show.

Interestingly, Bonnalie is not just a pro caddie but is also a great golfer. He holds a Guinness book record for hitting 497 birdies in a single week. In 2011, he played 2,000 holes to help the Cystinosis Research Foundation register a record.

Geno Bonnalie has been the bagman of Joel Dahmen for quite some years now. Their best finish together includes tying for 10th finish at the 2020 PGA Championship and 2022 U.S. Open.

He started caddying for his long-time friend Joel Dahmen in 2015 on the Korn Ferry Tour. They played golf together in their childhood and continued to remain friends even after high school.

When Joel Dahmen won the money title in 2014 on the PGA Tour Canada, Bonnalie sent his long-time friend a heartfelt letter applying for the role of being his caddie and since then they have been together.

In 2007, Geno Bonnalie earned a degree in Business from the University of Idaho. Later on, he enrolled in the PGM Program (professional golf management) and became a Club Professional.

He lives in Lewiston, Idaho with his wife Holly, and two children, Hudson and Wynn.