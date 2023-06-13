Watch: PGA Tour shares hilarious video mocking Adam Hadwin after his security tackle incident at RBC Canadian Open

Fans were ecstatic as Nick Taylor won the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. He became the first Canadian golfer to win the National Open in 69 years. Taylor's fellow countrymen, including Mike Weir and Adam Hadwin, came into the field to celebrate his triumph when he hit a stunning 72-foot putt.

Hadwin couldn't contain his joy and dashed to the field, champagne in hand. However, before he could reach there, a security guard from the golf course stopped him with an all-time tackle.

Following the incident, the PGA Tour released a humorous video mocking Adam Hadwin, with a caption saying:

"Preparations for 2024 have begun."

The video showed Hadwin doing footwork drills. Fans flocked to the comments section, saying:

"Where were those quicks yesterday?"

Someone inquired whether the video was made before or after the RBC Canadian Open:

"Hey @jessicahadwin? Is this before or after the tackle? @GolfChannel @GolfCanada"

While others wrote:

"Lol footwork looks pretty good!"

After the RBC Canadian Open, Adam Hadwin is heading to the 2023 US Open, which will be held from June 15-18 at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Adam Hadwin's performance at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open

Adam Hadwin started the 2023 RBC Canadian Open with a birdie on the second hole in the opening round. However, he carded a bogey on the second hole and then a double bogey on the fifth.

Hadwin sank two bogeys, a double bogey and a birdie on the front nine of the opening round and sank four birdies on the back nine to wrap up with a score of 71.

In the second round, he made a bogey and five birdies to finish at 4 under 68. He made two bogeys and four birdies in the third round and five birdies and one bogey in the last round to score 68.

After four rounds, Adam Hadwin tied at 12th place alongside Harrison Endycott, Doug Ghim, Harry Higgs, and Jonathan Byrd with a score of -11. Nick Taylor won the tournament with a score of -17 followed by Tommy Fleetwood, who settled for second place.

Aaron Rai secured third place alongside Tyrrell Hatton and C.T. Pan while Eric Cole finished in sixth place alongside Mark Hubbard.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open:

P1 Nick Taylor: -17

P2 Tommy Fleetwood -17

T3 Tyrrell Hatton -16

T3 Aaron Rai -16

T3 C.T. Pan -16

T6 Eric Cole -14

T6 Mark Hubbard -14

8 Justin Rose -13

T9 Brandon Wu -12

T9 Andrew Novak -12

T9 Rory McIlroy -12

T12 Adam Hadwin -11

T12 Harrison Endycott -11

T12 Doug Ghim -11

T12 Jonathan Byrd -11

T12 Harry Higgs -11

17 Nate Lashley -10

T18 Will Gordon -9

T18 Carl Yuan -9

T20 Matt Kuchar -8

T20 Sam Bennett -8

T20 Lucas Glover -8

T20 Matt Fitzpatrick -8

T20 Corey Conners -8

T25 Chez Reavie -7

T25 Alex Smalley -7

T25 Ryan Moore -7

T25 Justin Lower -7

T25 Dylan Wu -7

T25 Ludvig Aberg -7

T25 Lee Hodges -7

T25 Ted Potter, Jr. -7

T25 S.H. Kim -7

T34 Harry Hall -6

T34 Roger Sloan -6

T34 Cody Gribble -6

T38 Brendon Todd -5

T38 Patton Kizzire -5

T38 Sahith Theegala -5

T38 S.Y. Noh -5

T38 MJ Daffue -5

T38 Greyson Sigg -5

T43 Michael Kim -4

T43 Ryan Gerard -4

T43 Callum Tarren -4

T43 Peter Malnati -4

T43 Carson Young -4

T43 Shane Lowry -4

T43 Chesson Hadley -4

T50 Austin Smotherman -3

T50 Garrick Higgo -3

T52 Brent Grant -2

T52 Mike Weir -2

T52 Jason Dufner -2

T52 Cameron Percy -2

T52 Brian Gay -2

T57 Andrew Landry -1

T57 Scott Piercy -1

T57 Cameron Young -1

T57 Adam Long -1

T57 Stuart Macdonald -1

T57 James Hahn -1

T57 Peter Kuest -1

T57 Sung Kang -1

T65 Richy Werenski E

T65 Scott Brown E

T65 Taylor Pendrith E

T68 Trevor Cone +1

T68 Akshay Bhatia +1

T68 Wil Bateman +1

T68 Brice Garnett +1

T72 Henrik Norlander +2

T72 Vince Whaley +2

T72 Martin Trainer +2

