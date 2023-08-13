Watch: Phil Mickelson discusses winning prospects at LIV Bedminster, hopes to break 2-year tournament drought           

Phil Mickelson hopes to end his two-year winless drought at the 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster. In a recent interview with a LIV reporter, he talked about the Saudi Circuit tournament.

Mickelson confessed that he is having a lot more fun playing in front of a New Jersey Metropolitan crowd at the LIV Golf event. He thanked the audience and spoke about the Bedminster event's final round, which will take place on Sunday, August 13.

The LIV Golf League published a short video clip of Mickelson speaking with the reporter about the LIV Golf Bedminster event on its social media accounts.

"Yeah, I mean I am having a lot of fun. I mean it's, it's.. I love playing in the New Jersey metropolitan area. The people have all been so great to me here and I feel good, You know, hitting some good shots and shooting some good scores. So I'm looking forward to tomorrow and it's going to fun day," Mickelson said.

The six-time major champion went on to say that he still gets nervous in professional events even after playing for decades.

"I'm sure, I'm sure there's an element," Mickelson said. "You know, I haven't won, I haven't won since the PGA in twenty-one (2021). So it's been a couple of years and I would love to get, love getting back in that feeling of having a chance to win and having each shot bring that pressure about and sure feel it."

"I mean that's why we still want to play or I still want to play because I love that challenge of trying compete and trying to do that and I still get nervous, you know, every time, I have a chance," he added.

Phil Mickelson's performance at the 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster

After struggling with his game for a while, Phil Mickelson finally bounced back at the 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster event. After playing on the 36 holes, he tied for second position with Dean Burnmester.

He will resume his game four strokes behind the leader Cameron Smith on Sunday, August 13 at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Here is the leaderboard of the LIV Golf Bedminster second round:

1 Cameron Smith: -9

T2 Phil Mickelson: -5

T2 Dean Burmester -5

T4 Anirban Lahiri: -4

T4 Patrick Reed: -4

T4 Bubba Watson: -4

7 Branden Grace: -3

T8 Kevin Na: -2

T8 Jason Kokrak: -2

T8 Marc Leishman -2

T8 Carlos Ortiz -2

T8 Abraham Ancer -2

T13 Charles Howell III -1

T13 Talor Gooch: -1

T15 Charl Schwartzel: E

T15 Joaquin Niemann: E

T15 Dustin Johnson: E

T15 Bernd Wiesberger: +2

T19 Louis Oosthuizen: +1

T19 Richard Bland: +1

T19 Graeme McDowell: +1

T19 Brendan Steele: +1

T19 Cameron Tringale: +1

T19 Laurie Canter +1

T25 Sergio Garcia +2

T25 Peter Uihlein: +2

T25 James Piot: +2

T25 Paul Casey +2

T25 Thomas Pieters +2

T25 Mito Pereira: +2

T25 Scott Vincent: +2

T32 David Puig: +3

T32 Henrik Stenson: +3

T32 Ian Poulter +3

T32 Harold Varner III: +3

T36: Bryson DeChambeau: +4

T36 Matthew Wolff: +4

T38 Sebastián Muñoz: +5

T38 Matt Jones: +5

T40: Sihwan Kim: +6

T40 Brooks Koepka: +6

T42 Jediah Morgan: +8

T42: Eugenio Chacarra: +8

T42 Pat Perez: +8

45 Danny Lee: +9

46 Chase Koepka: +11

T47 Martin Kaymer +13

T47 Lee Westwood: +13