Watch: Phil Mickelson gives fans free swing class to improve short game

Phil Mickelson has a few suggestions for improving the short game. In his recent video, he was seen giving a free swing tutorial to improve the short game.

Mickelson, who is a six-time major champion and multiple-time winner on the PGA Tour, often posts tutorial videos to help avid golf fans and non-professionals better their game. Fans also wait to get insights from one of the best in the game.

On Tuesday, Mickelson shared a video on Twitter where he shared some valuable tips to improve the short game.

"Maybe or not your short game wants some help, it needs some help," he said. "So let's prioritize your short game and see if we can improve it today."

He then talked about the three things one needs to do to chip well.

He said:

"The first is you have to have to have your weight forward, that helps keep the leading edge down. The second is you have to have your hands in front of the club, so there's an inverse line."

"Once your hands get behind the leading edge, it comes up, and we talked about how we want to have the ball position forward if we want to go high, and back of our back foot if we want to go low."

The HyFlyers GC captain then offered a small suggestion:

"Much like the golf swing, we're in a full swing," he said. "If you don't turn your shoulders, you're not able to get the club out in front on a good path. Meaning, if you just kind of tilt and stop your turn, there's nothing to allow you to go through, and you're fighting to get the club to go through."

"But if you turn your shoulders, now the club can get out in front and get right on the path. And the same thing is true in chipping. If we just take it back and we don't get any turn in our shoulders, the club wants to go through, and it comes in very steep."

He explained that with this technique, it was not easy to find the base of the arc to make solid contact.

Mickelson continued:

"So, what I like to do is really focus on getting my shoulders to start the turn, even though I'm breaking my wrist and so forth, and getting my hands ahead. If I can just turn my shoulders as the first move, now, it's very easy to go through and into the finish.

"And what this does is, [it] decreases the hand action and increases the feel in the hands, which is what we want. I hope it helped."

When will Phil Mickelson play next?

Phil Mickelson during the 123rd U.S. Open Championship, Round Two

Phil Mickelson will next be seen competing at the LIV Golf Valderrama event that will be played from June 30 to July 2 at Real Club Valderrama in Spain. The Saudi-backed circuit is returning after a month's gap.

The 53-year-old golfer was last seen playing at the US Open last week, where he failed to make a cut after going 3-over in 36 holes at Los Angeles Country Club.

