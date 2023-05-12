Watch: Phil Mickelson gives free chipping lessons in his latest video

Phil Mickelson has a few tips for chipping the game. In a recent video posted by LIV Golf, the HyFlyers GC captain is giving a free tutorial on chipping.

Mickelson started with his introduction and then described what the video was all about:

"I want to share with you a little shot around the green that you may or may not have. It's when you get a really bad lie."

He then proceeded:

"Obviously, we want, you might want to putt it. That's an easy way, but if you want to fly it on the green or give yourself the best chance, or maybe you got a flight over something, the toe-down chip is something that we all work on. And what we do is we get just the toe of the club making contact.

"So, if you can imagine the leading edge being the shaft, trying to get this entire shaft underneath the golf balls, very difficult. But if I tip it to where only the toe makes contact, I can get that underneath the ball a lot easier. So what I do is I play it with the shaft in verticals.

He explained that he could get the ball as close to his toe, so the shaft was vertical and only the toe of the club was sticking down.

Phil continued:

"And then I just let it fall right underneath the ball. And it comes out pretty consistent. "

Here are a few things the ace golfer suggested to be careful of while chipping the ball:

"And keep in mind, you're not hitting the sweet spot, so it'll come out a little slower. And so you want to use a little bit more pace, maybe to hit it, but that's one way to make solid contact when you have a bad lie around the green."

What's next for Phil Mickelson?

Phil Mickelson finished 15th at LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore

Phil Mickelson is in Tulsa for the sixth event on LIV Golf League's schedule. The LIV Golf Tulsa will take place at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa. The Saudi-backed circuit is returning to the US after holding the two previous events in Eastern Hemisphere.

The 27-year-old golf veteran has not been much impressive this season as he is yet to break into the top 10 of any event this year. Starting the season with a 27th-place finish at Mayakoba he has finished 32nd, 41st, 16th, and 15th in the other four events so far.

Mickelson is on the rise and is gaining momentum as the season is progressing. Not to mention he also finished runner-up at the 2023 Masters after posting an impressive 7-under on the final day.

The LIV Golf Tulsa will begin on Friday, May 12. The format of the PIF Sponsored circuit events is 54 holes with no cuts. There are 12 teams, each having four players who compete for the purse size of $25 million. Talor Gooch is leading the individual leaderboard after winning two back-to-back events in Adelaide and Singapore.

