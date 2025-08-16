WATCH: Phil Mickelson pulls off incredible recovery from the water at LIV Golf Indianapolis

  • home icon
By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Aug 16, 2025 03:03 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Chicago - Source: Imagn
LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson - Image Source: Imagn

45-time PGA Tour winner, Phil Mickelson, is competing in the ongoing LIV Golf Indianapolis tournament in The Club at Chatham Hills. During his opening round, he made an impressive recovery when his ball found the water.

Mickelson’s third shot on the par-5 seventh hole landed just at the edge of the water. With one foot in the water and one in the grass, the six-time major champion steadied himself and shot the ball 13 yards away from the hole. The impressive shot was met with shouts and cheers from the audience.

Watch the clip here:

With a final putt, Phil Mickelson made an even par on the seventh hole. He then shot four birdies on the back nine, carding 67 at the end of the round.

With 4-under, the 55-year-old golfer is at T12 going into his second round. He is tied with Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Ram, Ben Campbell, and eight other golfers.

Meanwhile, Torque GC’s Sebastian Munoz has taken an early lead with 12-under across his first 18 holes. Dustin Johnson is in a solo second place with 9-under.

Phil Mickelson joined LIV Golf in 2022, but has yet to claim a title on the Saudi-backed league. His best result this year was at Hong Kong, where he placed a solo third with 14-under. He was bested by Sergio Garcia, who claimed the title with 18-under.

Last week, the 11-time DP World Tour winner competed at LIV Golf Chicago and finished in a tie for 25th place. Before that, he tied for 37th in the UK.

Phil Mickelson’s scorecard from his opening round at LIV Golf Indianapolis

Phil Mickelson kicked off his first round in The Club at Chatham Hills with an impressive birdie on the par-4 first hole. He shot one bogey on the par-3 second hole and made an even par on the other holes on the front nine.

The San Diego native’s game picked up pace on the back nine, where he fired four beautiful birdies in sets of twos. He shot a total of five birdies and one bogey across 18 holes.

Here’s a look at Phil Mickelson’s scorecard from his opening round at LIV Golf Indianapolis.

Round 1:

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Sarah Rishama Madaki

