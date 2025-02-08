WATCH: Police steps in to stop a 'beer snake' from forming in the stands at the WM Phoenix Open's stadium hole

Police stepped in to stop a 'beer snake' from forming on the iconic 16th hole in stands at WM Phoenix Open. The tournament's second round concluded at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday, February 8.

In a clip posted by the popular golf account NUCLRGOLF on X, the crowd is seen attempting to create a beer snake. For the uninitiated, a beer snake is the stacking of beer cups together to form a long, snaking structure. In the clip, the beer snake was in its initial stages and was being passed on to grow further.

However, a police official is seen making his way through the crowd and taking the budding beer snake with him. The crowd boos him for the intervention. NUCLRGOLF captioned the post:

"#CRACKDOWN — The boo birds were out at TPC Scottsdale after police stopped a beer snake from forming in the stands at the stadium hole."

In another clip, beer guys received a standing ovation at the stadium hole during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open.

Many top players are competing in the tournament including Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, and many more. Scheffler is tied for 12th with a score of 7-under after the second round.

He said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's one of my favorite tournaments of the year. Obviously I have some good memories here getting my first win in 2022, so it's fun to be back."

The World No. 1 is playing his second tournament this year at the WM Phoenix Open.

Thomas Detry leads the WM Phoenix Open after the second round

Germany's Thomas Detry is leading the WM Phoenix Open after the conclusion of the second round at the TPC Scottsdale. Detry has an aggregate score of 12 under 130. He scored 5-under 66 in the first round with six birdies and a bogey followed by 7-under 64 in the second round.

When asked how he was feeling about his game, Detry said (via ASAP Sports):

"Pretty good. I've actually been very comfortable on the greens this week. Did some good work with my coach, and the greens are rolling just as good as it gets. They're much quicker than last week, obviously, at Pebble. They had to slow them down at Pebble because of the wind."

"Just very comfortable on the greens. I've been hitting a lot of fairways, as well. The greens are getting firm. I think they're going to get firmer and firmer over the weekend, as well. The fairways are kind of the key. I've got this low-tee etrdrive which has been working pretty well the last couple of weeks. Good fairway finder," he added.

Detry mentioned that he works with two coaches, a putting coach Mike Hensky, and a swing coach Jerome Theunis. He said that he was working on putting with Hensky and focusing on his approach to playing with Theunis. The 32-year-old said that his iron shots were improving but had not been as precise as he wanted.

The winner of the 2025 Phoenix Open will win a prize money of $1.656 million from a prize purse of $9.2 million.

