Watch: Robert MacIntyre and his dad Dougie in tears after making the winning putt at 2024 RBC Canadian Open 

It was an emotional day for Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre as he won his maiden PGA Tour event at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. MacIntyre made a putt on the final 18th hole to clinch the trophy while his dad, Dougie, watched proudly from behind.

As the tee ball went into the hole, Dougie, who was also MacIntyre's caddie at the RBC Canadian Open, rushed to hug his son. Both were in tears as they celebrated the remarkable victory. The PGA Tour shared an emotional video of the moment on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"An emotional winning moment for father and son 🥹 @Robert1Lefty is a champion @RBCCanadianOpen with dad Dougie on the bag."

Trending

Expand Tweet

It is important to note that with this win, Robert MacIntyre became the first player since 2005 to emerge victorious in a PGA Tour event while having his father on the bag. Previously, Heath Slocum won the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2005 with his father as his caddie.

MacIntyre entered the final round with a four-stroke lead. He started the final round with a bogey but made a few birdies as the tournament progressed. However, he encountered trouble on the 12th and 13th holes, shooting bogeys.

MacIntyre recovered with a birdie on the 15th and concluded the round with a par on the final hole. He registered a one-stroke victory over Ben Griffin.

"I'm speechless to be honest"- Robert MacIntyre on his win at 2024 RBC Canadian Open

Robert MacIntyre was highly elated as he won his maiden PGA Tour event at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He started this professional journey in 2017 and had won three tournaments before last week's event.

He clinched victories on the European Tour twice, with both coming in 2020. He finally broke his four-year winless drought at the Canadian Open. MacIntyre played at the Ryder Cup last year and was part of the winning European Team. However, that was a team event.

At the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, he maintained dominance throughout the four rounds. MacIntyre started the campaign with an incredible round of 64 and had a phenomenal outing. It was a memorable win for the 27-year-old golfer, and while speaking about the victory, emotions poured in as he said (via Golf Digest):

"I'm speechless to be honest. It's just everything for me and my family, my girlfriend, my team. I can't believe I've done it with him on the bag. I'm crying with joy, but I'm laughing because I didn't think it was possible."

Robert MacIntyre shot 64 in the first round, followed by two rounds of 66. He scored 68 in the final, which put him in the top position on the leaderboard. Ben Griffin had a solo in second place, followed by Victor Perez. Rory McIlroy tied for fourth place with Tom Kim.