Watch: Robert MacIntyre has a heartfelt conversation with his mom on facetime after his RBC Canadian Open win

Robert MacIntyre won the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club, finishing 16-under par. He beat Benjamin Griffin, who finished 15-under par, and Victor Perez, who finished 14-under par.

After his maiden PGA tour victory at the RBC Canadian Open 2024, Robert MacIntyre was spotted speaking to his mom, Carol MacIntyre. MacIntyre greeted his mother at the start of the video, which was posted on the PGA Tour's X account.

She replied by saying:

"Winner Winner Chicken Dinner."

MacIntyre laughed at his mother's statement and said, "Some Caddie." The golfer was hinting at his father Dougie MacIntyre, who served as his caddie at the RBC Canadian Open. The father-son duo enjoyed an experience that will undoubtedly live on in their memories.

Further, he told his mom that she probably won't see her husband until next week. MacIntyre said:

"First time you have been quiet in your life Mom... Guess what Mom? That might be the mortgage paid off... I love you and leave you. I will speak to you later."

You can check out the interaction between MacIntyre and his mother Carol after the former's win at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open below:

Robert MacIntyre won $1.69 million at the RBC Canadian Open. His victory moved him to 40th place, qualifying him to play in the 2024 U.S. Open, as the top 60 golfers after the Memorial Open are eligible.

Exploring the finishes of Robert MacIntyre and other golfers at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open

Robert MacIntyre with his father Dougie MacIntyre after winning the 2024 RBC Canadian Open - Final Round. (Image via Getty)

The 27-year-old Scottish player is a two-time champion on the DP World Tour, where he finished in the top 10 last year to earn a spot on the 2024 PGA TOUR. Nick Taylor, the reigning champion, was not able to make the cut.

The top 10 at the RBC Canadian Open also featured the likes of Rory McIlroy (-13) and Ryan Fox (-10) who finished T4 and T7 respectively. Here is the detailed list of the finishes at the RBC Canadian Open:

Win: Robert MacIntyre, -16

2: Ben Griffin, -15

3: Victor Perez, -14

T4: Tom Kim, -13

T4: Rory McIlroy, -13

6: Corey Conners, -12

T7: Maverick McNealy, -10

T7: Mackenzie Hughes, -10

T7: Ryan Fox, -10

T10: Chandler Phillips, -9

T10: Keith Mitchell, -9

T10: Joel Dahmen, -9

T10: Sam Burns, -9

T14: Beau Hossler, -8

T14: Jacob Bridgeman, -8

T14: Michael Kim, -8

T14: Sam Stevens, -8

T14: Carson Young, -8

T14: Aaron Rai, -8

T14: Andrew Novak, -8

T21: David Skinns, -7

T21: Taylor Pendrith, -7

T21: Tommy Fleetwood, -7