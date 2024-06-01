Who is Robert MacIntyre’s caddie at the RBC Canadian Open? All you need to know about his dad Dougie MacIntyre 

Robert MacIntyre is having an eventful 2024 RBC Canadian Open. After three rounds at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club, MacIntyre is tied for first place along with New Zealand's Ryan Fox. MacIntyre and Fox are 10-under par and are trailed by Joel Dahmen, who is in 3rd place.

Overall, MacIntyre has displayed a great game at the RBC Canadian Open. However, apart from his game, the one thing that caught the attention of many was his caddie. The identity of Robert MacIntyre's caddie is a topic of great interest to many fans. MacIntyre's father, Dougie MacIntyre, is the answer to this query.

At the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Robert MacIntyre's father has been serving as his caddie. After parting ways with his caddie Scott Carmichael last week, MacIntyre made a call to his dad, who was quick to jump on the opportunity. After Round 2, MacIntyre detailed the experience of working with his father.

Trending

He said:

“We did all right there. He’s learning on the run and I’m kind of trying to stay as calm as I can. When I do miss a shot, I’m not trying to get too annoyed.”

The RBC Canadian Open is the first time Robert MacIntyre's father will be his son's caddie. After two rounds at the event, MacIntyre finds himself in a good position. It will be interesting to see if he is able to sneak a win from here.

Exploring what time Robert MacIntyre and other golfers will tee off in Round 3 of the RBC Canadian Open

In Round 3 of the RBC Canadian Open, Robert MacIntyre will tee off at 03:25 PM ET. He will be paired with Ryan Fox. Here is a detailed list of the tee-off times for Round 3 of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open:

9:25 am: Mac Meissner

9:30 am: C.T. Pan, Joseph Bramlett

9:40 am: Chez Reavie, Kevin Yu

9:50 am: Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

10 am: David Hearn, Beau Hossler

10:10 am: Shane Lowry, Nate Lashley

10:25 am: Harry Hall, Matt Wallace

10:35 am: Chesson Hadley, Kelly Kraft

10:45 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

10:55 am: Adam Scott, Maverick McNealy

11:05 am: Myles Creighton, Michael Kim

11:15 am: Erik Barnes, Chandler Phillips

11:30 am: Lanto Griffin, Ben Silverman

11:40 am: Brandon Wu, Kevin Streelman

11:50 am: Taylor Pendrith, Vincent Norrman

12 pm: Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy

12:10 pm: Victor Perez, Mark Hubbard

12:20 pm: Jorge Campillo, Ryo Hisatsune

12:35 pm: Akshay Bhatia, Tyler Duncan

12:45 pm: Ryan Palmer, Chad Ramey

12:55 pm: Vince Whaley, Garrick Higgo

1:05 pm: Sami Valimaki, Nicolai Højgaard

1:15 pm: Ryan Moore, Jacob Bridgeman

1:25 pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Carson Young

1:40 pm: Aaron Rai, Kevin Tway

1:50 pm: Pierceson Coody, Wil Bateman

2 pm: Stewart Cink, Thorbjørn Olesen

2:10 pm: Erik van Rooyen, Keith Mitchell

2:20 pm: Sam Stevens, Corey Conners

2:30 pm: Ben Griffin, Zac Blair

2:45 pm: Sam Burns, Nick Hardy

2:55 pm: Trace Crowe, Sean O’Hair

3:05 pm: Mackenzie Hughes, David Skinns

3:15 pm: Joel Dahmen, Andrew Novak

3:25 pm: Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Fox