Did defending champion Nick Taylor miss cut at 2024 RBC Canadian Open?

For defending champion Nick Taylor, this year's RBC Canadian Open brought a contrasting result compared to last season. After Friday's round, he missed the cut by a three-stroke margin.

Taylor entered the Hamilton Golf and Country Club as the reigning champion and the first local winner in 69 years. He started with a 2-over 72 in the opening round, which consisted of five bogeys and three birdies.

On Friday, May 31, Nick Taylor posted a 1-over 73 with two birdies and three bogeys. The cutline was set at even par after 36 holes, and Taylor's aggregate of 3-over meant he had to bow out of the event early. This is the first time since 2017 that he has missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. Overall, he has missed seven cuts in thirteen starts here.

Last year, Taylor made history by becoming the first Canadian winner at the RBC Canadian Open since 1954. Additionally, he became the first local-born player since 1914 to win the event.

Nick Taylor wasn't the only big name who missed the cut at Hamilton. Consistent performers such as Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, and Eric Cole also missed the weekend. Alex Noren, who had eight straight top-25 finishes ahead of this week, also ended up in the bottom half at Hamilton.

As of now, Ryan Fox and Robert MacIntyre are tied at the top after 36 holes. While Fox carded a 64 to jump five spots to 10-under, MacIntyre made a bogey-free 66. Joel Dahmen is in solo third place at 8-under after carding a 65 on Friday. Andrew Novak, David Skinns, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for fourth at 7-under.

What's next for Nick Taylor? The golfer's upcoming schedule explored

Nick Taylor won the WM Phoenix Open earlier this year

The four-time PGA Tour winner will next compete at the Memorial Tournament, which will take place at the Nicklaus-designed Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The seventh Signature Event of the season will take place from Thursday, June 6, to Sunday, June 9. This will be a third signature event with a 36-hole cut and top 50, and ties will make it to the weekend.

Speaking of this season, the RBC Canadian Open was Nick Taylor's fourth missed cut in fifteen starts. Besides, he also won the Waste Management Phoenix Open this year and registered two more top-10 finishes. He is currently ranked 30th in the OWGR and placed 32nd in the FedEx Cup standings.