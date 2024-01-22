Watch: Rory McIlroy bursts in laughter with his family after winning the Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy took a win at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic, winning the tournament for the record-breaking fourth time throughout his career. It was a special moment for McIlroy, who has had a great start to his 2024 season.

The World No. 2 made up eight shots on day 3 to catch up to Cameron Young and stay in contention. With just a two-shot deficit on the last day, McIlroy managed to fend off Adrian Meronk as well as overtake Young to successfully defend his title with a final score of 14-under.

As McIlroy claimed his trophy, he called over his parents, Rosie and Gerry McIlroy, to take photos with them. As all of them raised their hands to show off four wins, McIlroy suddenly burst out in laughter when his father said:

"I've only got three and a half on this hand."

McIlroy said he did not even think about making this his record-breaking fourth win while he was playing under pressure during the final round. Speaking in a post-round interview, the Northern Irishman said via Sky Sports:

"I didn't really think about that during the round. It was a really tricky day. It was one of those days when there wasn't a tonne of fireworks because the course was so difficult but I held on as best as I could and thankfully no one around the top of the leaderboard made much of a run."

Rory McIlroy finished second at the season opener Dubai Invitational before claiming victory at the second event of the season, the Dubai Desert Classic.

Rory McIlroy starts off strong for the 2024 season

Rory McIlroy is still in search of his first Major win in over a decade, with his last such victory coming at the 2014 PGA Championship. However, with the strong start that he has had this year, he could be looking at an extremely successful year ahead.

Speaking about his victory, McIlroy said, via the aforementioned source:

"It's a great start to the season. I started well last year here with the win here but it was a little more dramatic on the last green compared to today. A couple little things to work on but these weeks are great and you learn a tonne from them. Then it's great to have the competition and come out on top as well."

Rory McIlroy will next play at the AT&T Pebble Pro-Am, which will be held at the Pebble Beach Links Golf Course, California from February 1 to 4.