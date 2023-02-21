WATCH: Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas attempt a hole in one with 50 balls

The odds of making a hole in one are 12500 to 1 for the average player. The odds of doing so for a professional golfer are 2500 to 1. Hole in ones are the most exciting shots in golf. The revered McIlroy himself has not shot a single hole in one in the professional tournaments he's played thus far. Thomas, however, nailed an ace at the Masters Championship in 2019.

The challenges put forth by the 'Chase the Ace' series have always made for an exciting watch. This time, superstars Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas have taken up the challenge of hitting hole in ones with 50 balls each. The process of fulfilling this dire task would drive anyone crazy.

Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas try to ace the 'Chase the Ace'

This challenge usually allows 500 balls per player. However, the challenge was modified for Rory and Justin with a 148-yard hole at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club, wherein each player was given 50 attempts to achieve a hole in one. The goal, as expected, was not fulfilled, but the two did come close to achieving it.

The clip in the tweet shows the golfers trying their best to only end up peppering the flagstick, coming within inches of the ace. The two thought they got an ace multiple times only to find they missed their goal by a narrow window. The challenge saw them eventually quit the task, with both McIlroy and Thomas claiming they couldn't have taken any more of the torture.

How would you do with 50 balls from 148-yards?



148 yards is no simple chip shot so it is interesting to see Thomas having a slightly better average than the 2-time PGA Tour champion.

Scottish pro Robert MacIntyre deserves a mention on this note. The Tour pro took up the 'Chase the Ace' challenge in December 2022. He was given 500 cracks at attaining the ace, with which he made an impressive shot right into the hole on the 103rd attempt.

He became overjoyed on account of his shot and ran around in circles in excitement, after which he exclaimed:

"Ohhhh, thank f--- for that!"

This just goes to show that no matter how skilled of a golfer one might be, it takes a good amount of luck to score a hole in one. That being said, the results of the golfers discussed above are still incredible, with them missing an ace by mere inches in most of their shots.

