WATCH: Scottie Scheffler finds time during busy media round schedule at Travelers Championship to prioritize family

Scottie Scheffler’s final Saturday putt on the 18th took the World No. 1 as high as T2. With that, he's tied for second place along with Akshay Bhatia, behind Tom Kim. After the third round, the 28-year-old golfer was scheduled to join the press conference but in his busy day, the player didn't forget his family.

The PGA Tour's official X.com account posted a video of a heartwarming moment. In the clip, Scottie Scheffler is seen waving at his wife, Meredith, who stands by the balcony with the baby. He called her “Hey Mama” before the golfer joined for the post-round interview.

This isn't the first time Scottie Scheffler stood out as a family man. During the Masters Tournament, the golfer was ready to withdraw for his wife if she went into labor. He disclosed the same in a press conference.

“If she calls me while I’m on the 17th, then I better go home,” Scheffler said.

But Scheffler didn't have to withdraw since the baby was born in May and Masters finished before mid-April. Scottie Scheffler won the Masters Tournament in 2024 with an 11-under.

Scottie Scheffler's performance at the 2024 Travelers Championship until round 3

Scheffler dropped four birdies in the opening round. He also dropped an eagle over the last nine to finish at 65. The entire round saw one bogey. In the next round, he carded seven birdies. He dropped one bogey on hole 4 to score 64.

In the third round, he secured eight birdies and finished at 64. His total stands at 17 under, below Tom Kim's. As far as Scheffler's form goes, he's been consistent throughout the season. He had five triumphs, including the Masters and the Players. Other victories were at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the RBC Heritage, and the Memorial Tournament.

He also had a total of 12 top-ten positions until now. The list includes the PGA Championship, where he fared well enough to land at T8. His score was 13 under 271. Other remarkable finishes were at the Sentry, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Phoenix Open and the Houston Open, among others.

Currently, Tom Kim is leading and has displayed consistency since day one. He scored eight birdies in round one in a bogey-free round. Then, in the next round, he carded five birdies and no bogeys. On Saturday’s round, he dropped six birdies and one bogey. He finished at 65 at the end of the day.

Other golfers on the leaderboard like Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg and Robert MacIntyre stand at 6th, 7th, 12th and 12th, respectively. Sunday will be the final round of the Travelers Championship.