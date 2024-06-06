WATCH: Scottie Scheffler’s birdie puts him on top of the 2024 Memorial leaderboard

Scottie Scheffler routinely shows why he's the top-ranked golfer in the world, and he put on a show early at the Memorial Tournament. His impressive birdie not only reminded everyone why he was on top, but it also put him on top of the leaderboard.

Scheffler impressively wedged a ball over the water. It flew through the air and landed five feet or so behind the hole. That alone would have been a great shot and perfect setup for a birdie, but the ball kept rolling back. It left Scheffler with a two-foot putt that he calmly nailed to draw even at the top.

It tied him with Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Aberg. Aberg finished second place behind Scheffler at the Masters Tournament earlier this year. Schauffele then usurped Scheffler's crown by winning at the PGA Championship, so this group has a lot of connections.

At the time of writing, Schauffele was finished with his round and was four under par. Both Aberg and Scheffler, also four under, had only finished 17 holes and had a chance to birdie once more to take the lead away from Schauffele.

Scheffler would particularly like to win this tournament. He always aims for victory, but he revealed before the tournament that being able to shake Jack Nicklaus' hand would be special.

The winner of the Memorial is greeted by Nicklaus and given a handshake. It's something that quite a few golfers have said was a moment they won't forget. Scheffler, who has yet to experience that moment, said:

"It would mean a lot to me to be able to shake his hand and win this golf tournament with all the history here and what Mr. Nicklaus has meant to the game."

Through almost one full round, Scheffler is in a great position to add this trophy to his mantle. He entered as the betting favorite for the tournament, something that has been the case for the majority of the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Scottie Scheffler wants to move on from arrest

The last time Scottie Scheffler played any tournament, he was arrested in the middle. Before the second round of the PGA Championship, police arrested him and charged him with criminal mischief and other things.

Moving on to his next start, which came at the Memorial Tournament, Scheffler said he's not fond of reliving that moment (ESPN):

"To be honest with you, it's not something that I love reliving, just because it was fairly traumatic for me being arrested going into the golf course."

Scottie Scheffler had no trouble with getting into the Memorial Tournament and should be able to enjoy a peaceful, uninterrupted tournament this weekend.