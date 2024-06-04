"It would mean a lot to me" - Scottie Scheffler hopes to honor Jack Nicklaus' contribution to golf with a win at the 2024 Memorial Tournament

The winner of the Memorial Tournament, which may well be Scottie Scheffler based on the latest odds, gets to shake hands with an icon of the sport: Jack Nicklaus. The founder of the tournament and one of the most successful athletes to ever pick up a club, Nicklaus, greets each winner to congratulate them.

For many, that's a pretty huge honor. For Scheffler, it would be arguably more valuable than the trophy itself. The World No. 1 hasn't yet won this tournament, but he'd like to this year so he can talk with Nicklaus.

Scheffler said:

"It would mean a lot to me to be able to shake his hand and win this golf tournament with all the history here and what Mr. Nicklaus has meant to the game."

Golf analysts are unsure when this tradition exactly began. Nicklaus himself said via the PGA Tour:

“It just happened. I just thought it was appropriate, so I started doing TV earlier and started going down to the 18th green to greet the winner.”

He will continue that and Scottie Scheffler will attempt to add his name to the list of those who've shaken hands with the legendary Nicklaus.

PGA Tour stars echo Scottie Scheffler's thoughts on Memorial Tournament

Everyone who has won the Memorial Tournament has the same general feeling about it -- it's unlike anything else and winning it matters more than a regular outing.

Scottie Scheffler wants to win the Memorial Tournament

Matt Kuchar, the 2013 winner, shared the sentiment that Scottie Scheffler expressed (via the PGA Tour):

“To walk off the green and to greet Mr. Nicklaus and have him congratulate me, that’s something I’ll never forget."

Tiger Woods won the tournament five times and became a regular recipient of the Nicklaus handshake. In 2019, he said (via the PGA Tour):

“There's nothing better. It’s something that stays with you. I’ve gotten the chance to shake hands with Byron Nelson, Arnold Palmer, and Jack Nicklaus after winning their tournaments. That's quite a trio. That's quite a special feeling."

Ernie Els had to fight with Woods, Fred Couples, and others in 2004 and said he was thrilled that he made "almost every putt" he needed to. Els added that it meant a lot and was unlike any golf tournament out there. From his perspective, it has more prestige with Nicklaus as the host.

Patrick Cantlay has won twice at the Memorial Tournament. He admitted that it was a dream of his growing up to win it and shake Nicklaus' hand (via the PGA Tour):

“And it was really cool to do in person and Jack obviously has been a mentor of mine and a good friend for almost ten years now. And so it was even more special just because it's his place and his tournament and because of the relationship that he and I have.”

Jon Rahm, the 2020 victor, said that the atmosphere at the Memorial Tournament is different and special.