WATCH: Scottie Scheffler scores a brilliant birdie on final day of FedEx St. Jude Championship

Scottie Scheffler is currently ranked first in the official world golf rankings. He is recently playing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship after qualifying for the playoffs with 3,146 points and second position. The American has dominated the sport for several years now and is still going strong

The St. Jude Championship isn't going as expected for the 27-year-old as he currently ranks T15 during the final round. However, he got to this position with an exceptional birdie during the last day of the event. Before the birdie, Scheffler ranked T16 with a score of -7. Fortunately, the birdie helped him gain two positions with a current score of -7.

He completed the birdie for the 4th hole with a par score of -3. Scheffler will try to improve on his performance in the St. Jude Championship and will attempt a strong finish before the day has ended. However, the competition is pretty intense for the FedEx St. Jude championship and the leader is still six points away from him.

With a lukewarm performance in this competition, Scottie Scheffler will gear up for the upcoming BMW championship and try to cement his status as the current world best in golf.

Lucas Glover currently leads the FedEx St. Jude Championship

The FedEx St. Jude championship may see an unlikely winner as underdog Lucas Glover currently leads the competition. The 43-year-old is best known for winning the 2009 US Open. However, he could add another championship title to his resume with a win at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

Glover currently leads the pack with a score of -14 and trailing him is the prominent golfer Taylor Moore with a score of -13. Although Glover has demonstrated exceptional consistency, the final round is still ongoing and he could still lose his lead.

Interestingly, Lucas Glover has lost his steam going into the final round and missed two birdie chances over the last three holes. This has shortened his lead at the top of the table. However, the American will still attempt to win his first FedEx St. Jude championship and finish the competition on a dominating note.