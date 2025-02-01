WATCH: Scottie Scheffler voices his frustration with ball spin at Pebble Beach

Scottie Scheffler was spotted expressing his frustration over a missed putt at Pebble Beach. The World No. 1 made his return to professional golf this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Scheffler began his 2025 PGA Tour season at the picturesque location with fluctuating temperatures and windy conditions. On January 31, during Round 2 at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Scheffler hit a long putt on the 17th green. However, the ball dramatically spun back in the last few feet, causing the 28-year-old to voice his frustration.

"HOW? This is so frustrating. I mean... the fact that the ball spins like that," Scottie Scheffler said.

This event marks Scheffer's return to professional golf having cut his hand with glass while making ravioli for Christmas. He finished his first day at the Pro-Am with a 5-under 67. In Round 2, he carded a 2-under 70. Scheffler made up for a bogey on the back nine with three birdies on the front nine in Round 2.

The 2024 Masters winner is currently tied for 21st place on the leaderboard. His score after two rounds is 7-under par. Sepp Straka is currently leading the event at 14-under par with a 7-under 65 in Round 2.

Scottie Scheffler shows his quality after par from the beach

Scottie Scheffler won eight times on the PGA Tour last year (including the Hero World Challenge). During his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he holed out for par on the par-5, 536-yard 18th hole.

His shot landed in the rocky areas of the beach, which could have forced him to drop a shot. But Scheffler dodged the bullet by hitting his wedge down the fairway, where he had 179 yards to the hole. He then hit his approach to 40 feet and two-putted for par on the 18th.

Scheffler was talking about making this shot during his post-round conference (via Tee Scripts):

"Saw a ball on the beach, went down there, found my ball, moved some rocks, hit it out, hit it on the green, two-putted. I would have assumed I probably wouldn't have been able to get it up over the top."

"And you're able to ground your club, like I was able to move some rocks behind my ball. I think probably, I would have probably tried to not hit it because if I mess it up, I'm back still on the tee box hitting like my fourth shot."

Scottie Scheffler will be back at Pebble Beach Golf Links for his third round starting at 11:56 a.m. E.S.T on February 1. He will tee off on the 18-hole course with Taylor Pendrith and Sam Stevens.

