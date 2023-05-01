Watch: Sergio Garcia gives 'one of the best' golf swing lessons

Sergio Garcia is regarded as one of the world's best golfers. The Spanish golfer has won 36 professional tournaments, including 11 on the PGA Tour and 16 on the European Tour. In 2017, he won the Masters.

Garcia undoubtedly has more experience playing on the greens and taking beautiful shots. Me and My Golf (golf lesson & swing tips coaching platform) uploaded a video of Sergio Garcia advising his fans on the finest swing shot.

The video was originally released on TikTok and was later reshared on Twitter. The clip saw Garcia demonstrating the shot and saying:

"You know a lot of amateurs from here (above the shoulder) they go this way (towards down). So what, I always try to tell them is, feel pulling a chain or a bell down. So when you get here, your first move instead of shoulders and kind of everything going forward, it should be down. Yeah. So you pull down and then from here, you can get in that motion of the wind talking about earlier.

"So, if you do this, it's very difficult to come and do that. Yeah. Even from here, you pull down, then you get in the right spot here, and from here, then you can come in and around the ball and cover the ball nicely. Instead of, as soon as you do this, then you're fighting to try to get back behind the ball," he added.

It is worth noting that Sergio Garcia finished second at LIV Golf Singapore.

"I'm not really paying attention to that"- Sergio Garcia on DP World Tour suing Ryder Cup players

Last month, the DP World Tour won a case against LIV Golf. The decision now authorizes the official to sue the LIV golfer for up to €100,000 for his participation in the Saudi-sponsored series.

According to reports, the European Tour intends to sue Ryder Cup players such as Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, and others for their participation in LIV Golf.

Garcia discussed his legal defeat after finishing second at LIV Golf Singapore. He stated:

"Yeah, I'm not part of it, so I don't -- I'm not really paying attention to that."

Sergio Garcia is concentrating on his events. He is unconcerned about the situation.

Sergio Garcia and Talor Gooch were tied for the lead after 54 holes in Singapore. The pair then participated in the playoff round. Gooch hit a par-5 on the first hole of the playoffs, matching Garcia's score.

Garcia struggled with a green bunker on the second hole, but Gooch struck a clear approach for a two-putt birdie and won the tournament. It was his second victory on the LIV Golf Tour.

Here's a list of the top finishers at LIV Golf Singapore:

1. Talor Gooch: -17

2. Sergio Garcia: -17

3. Brooke Koepka: -16

4. Scott Vincent: -15

5. Mito Pereira: -14

T6. Jason Kokrak: -12

T6. Cameron Smith: -12

T8. Joaquin Niermann: -11

T8. Charles Howell III: -11

T8. Harold Varner III: -11

T11. Peter Uihlein: -10

T11. Cameron Tringale: -10

T13. Phil Mickelson: -9

T13. Eugenio Chacarra: -9

T13. Patrick Reed: -9

T16. Louis Oosthuizen: -8

T16. Marc Leishman: -8

T16. Jediah Morgan: -8

T19. Bryson DeChambeau: -7

T19. Kevin Na: -7

T19. Anirban Lahiri: -7

T19. Carlos Ortiz: -7

