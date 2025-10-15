  • home icon
  •  Watch: Stephen Curry hits a 320-yard drive in Bryson DeChambeau's presence during an episode of "Break 50"

By Anusha M
Modified Oct 15, 2025 23:16 GMT
Stephen Curry - Bryson DeChambeau - Source - Getty
Stephen Curry - Bryson DeChambeau - Source - Getty

Stephen Curry displayed his golf skills in his appearance on LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau's recent episode of Break 50. The four-time NBA champion was the latest guest on DeChambeau's YouTube video series, where the duo sets out to shoot 49 or a lower score across 18 holes.

Curry and DeChambeau played an 18-hole game at the Lake Merced Golf Club located in Daly City, California. Stephen Curry got off to a great start as he shot a 320-yard drive on the very first hole. The basketball legend hit a brilliant drive that landed on the green within 10 feet of the Par 4 hole.

This isn't Stephen Curry's first stint with golf, as he has competed in golf tournaments previously. Curry claimed the celebrity golf tournament American Century Championship title in 2023. He also carded a hole-in-one in round two, and a winning eagle-putt on the final hole, closing the tournament with a total score of 75. He returned to the celebrity golf tournament again this year at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada and finished fifth with a total score of 58.

Stephen Curry speaks about his putting process in the latest episode of Break 50

Stephen Curry has been playing golf for a long time now. He has played several celebrity events as well as joined Barack Obama back in 2016 during the latter's time in office. He also played a Korn Ferry Tour event, the Ellie Mae Classic in 2017, but ended up missing the cut. Having been associated with golf for years now, Curry has his routine set in place.

During his game with Bryson DeChambeau in the latest episode of Break 50, Stephen Curry revealed the kind of putter he is and his process before taking the shot. He shared (4:18 onwards):

"So, I'm usually in like the vernacular ball, cup, edge. But then in terms of looking at speed first. I'm usually a die putter. So, I'm kind of looking at max line to kind of drip it in."
"And for me, like that feels like just it's outside the hole. Yeah. Yeah. It's right about here. Yeah. and match the line and speed right quick," he added.

youtube-cover
Stephen Curry went on to card several eagles and birdies across 18 holes during the match. The duo wrapped up the game with a 23-under par score, i.e., breaking 50 at the Par 72 golf course. Bryson DeChambeau shared that it was the first time the 'Break 50' was actually achieved in the series.

DeChambeau also mentioned that the twosome match was a practice for him ahead of the 45th Ryder Cup, meaning the video was shot prior to the biennial team event. He was a part of the U.S. team at the Bethpage event, where he significantly contributed to the team's score. However, Team Europe claimed a 2-point win over the host team.

