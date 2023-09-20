Watch: Team USA embraces the power of teamwork in pursuit of Solheim Cup victory

The Solheim Cup is all about teamwork. There is no room for individuality and no one player is more important than another. The American team is so focused on this idea that both rookies and veterans talk about it with absolute certainty.

This idea of teamwork was demonstrated by Lilia Vu (Solheim Cup rookie) and Angel Yin (two-time veteran). Both appeared at a press conference this Tuesday at the Finca Cortesín facilities and were convinced of the strength of the team. "Teamwork makes a dream work," said Yin.

Lilia Vu faces her first experience in the Solheim Cup with a calmness that, according to her, surprises even herself. This is what she said, according to the LPGA Tour News Service:

"It's always been a dream of mine to play here and it's really surreal to be here. I thought I would be more nervous being here, but I don't know why I feel so calm. I think because I have 11 of the best teammates and I just feel like they have my back no matter what."

Yin, for her part, spoke with the voice of experience about what she appreciates about this version of the American team for the Solheim Cup. This was part of what she said:

"These girls are amazing. They have it together. They are actually like veterans. It doesn't even feel like they're rookies. They know exactly what's going on, sometimes more than me. So, I think teamwork makes a dream work."

The American team for the 2023 Solheim Cup has called up five rookies. They are Lilia Vu, Allisen Corpuz, Rose Zhang, Andrea Lee and Cheyenne Knight. The top four qualified on their own, thanks to their performances during the 2023 season. In Knight's case, she was one of captain Stacy Lewis' picks.

How did the rookies get on the American team for the Solheim Cup?

It is no coincidence that the rookies on the 2023 Solheim Cup American team have received much praise. In fact, all five of them have been among the top women's golfers in the world this season.

Lilia Vu arrives on the heels of a meteoric career resurgence that has seen her go from never having won on the LPGA Tour to three victories, two of them in Majors. She is currently ranked second in the Rolex Rankings.

Allisen Corpuz also took the biggest step in her professional career to date when she won the U.S. Women's Open. That big win was accompanied by other solid performances throughout the season that currently has her ranked 10th in the world.

"Super Rookie" Rose Zhang was the top amateur player in the world just four months ago. She jumped to the professional level and did it in style: winning her debut tournament. So far, she has achieved excellent finishes in several tournaments, including three top 10s in four Majors.

Andrea Lee has been one of the most consistent players on the LPGA Tour in recent months. She is ranked 38th in the Rolex World Golf Rankings because of her consistency, even though she has no wins this year. What she did get were four consecutive top 13s before the final Ryder Cup team call.

Cheyenne Knight won the 2023 Great Lakes Bay Invitational (team event) and that may have weighed on her selection. She had some inconsistency in her performance for the rest of the season. That's something captain Stacy Lewis hopes she can turn around in Spain.