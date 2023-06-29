Watch: Throwback to Rickie Fowler’s crazy 360-degree putt at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rickie Fowler is at Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023, which begins on Thursday, June 29. A few years ago, he made a crazy 360-degree putt here that stunned everyone, including the golfer himself.

On the 16th hole of the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Fowler first missed a long birdie putt by a few feet. When he went for a par putt, the ball hit the left side of the cup and went on to complete one clockwise revolution of the cup before dropping inside.

It was more of a lucky shot than a genius attempt, as he was trying to play it straight towards the hole but the ball decided to take one round of the hole's cup before dropping in. Fowler was seen signaling to his caddie that the ball went to the left first.

Fowler carded a 1-under 71 in that round at Detroit Golf Club and concluded the tournament at 14-under.

When will Rickie Fowler tee off at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023?

Rickie Fowler practices ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023

The first round of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic commences on Thursday, June 29, at Detroit Golf Club. The tournament will have a field of 156 players and a purse of $8.8 million. 500 FedEx points are also up for grabs. The winner will receive a share of $1.584 million.

Rickie Fowler is grouped with Tony Finau and Joel Dahmen for the first two rounds. The trio will tee off from hole 10 at 7:40 am EST on Thursday, June 29. Ahead of this week's event, Fowler has had a good T13 finish at the Travelers Championship and a T5 at the US Open.

The 34-year-old golfer has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic four times, and his best performance came here in 2020 when he finished T12 at 14-under. Last year, he failed to make the cut at the event.

Here are the tee time details for round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023:

Tee 1

6:45 am: Martin Trainer, James Hahn, and Doug Ghim

6:56 am: Alex Noren, Sam Ryder, and Paul Haley II

7:07 am: Robby Shelton, Matthias Schwab, and Vincent Norrman

7:18 am: J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan

7:29 am: Chad Ramey, Robert Streb, and Brandt Snedeker

7:40 am: Nico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, and Lanto Griffin

7:51 am: Luke List, Richy Werenski, and Adam Long

8:02 am: C.T. Pan, Chad Collins, and Callum Tarren

8:13 am: Scott Piercy, Sean OHair, and Taylor Pendrith

8:24 am: Dylan Frittelli, Aaron Baddeley, and Brandon Wu

8:35 am: Kyle Stanley, Nick Watney, and Zecheng Dou

8:46 am: Carl Yuan, Peter Kuest, and Aldrich Potgieter

8:57 am: Trevor Cone, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Andy Spencer

12:10 pm: Vince Whaley, Carson Young, and Max McGreevy

12:21 pm: Ben Martin, Lee Hodges, and Andrew Novak

12:32 pm: Austin Cook, Adam Schenk, and Doc Redman

12:43 pm: Sepp Straka, Cam Davis, and Adam Hadwin

12:54 pm: Taylor Moore, Max Homa, and Brian Harman

1:05 pm: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, and Sungjae Im

1:16 pm: Tom Hoge, Erik van Rooyen, and Zach Johnson

1:27 pm: Ryan Moore, Jimmy Walker, and Peter Malnati

1:38 pm: Mark Hubbard, Kramer Hickok, and Ben Taylor

1:49 pm: Chesson Hadley, Ben Griffin, and Justin Lower

2 pm: Ryan Armour, Zac Blair, and Thomas Detry

2:11 pm: Matti Schmid, Brandon Matthews, and Gordon Sargent (a)

2:22 pm: Kevin Roy, Ryan Gerard, and Kyle Martin

Tee 10

6:45 am: Kevin Tway, Sam Stevens, and Kyle Reifers

6:56 am: Brian Stuard, Aaron Rai, and David Lipsky

7:07 am: Russell Knox, Byeong Hun An, and Harry Hall

7:18 am: Nick Hardy, Chris Kirk, and Webb Simpson

7:29 am: Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, and Collin Morikawa

7:40 am: Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen, and Rickie Fowler

7:51 am: Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, and Lucas Glover

8:02 am: Nate Lashley, Stephan Jaeger, and Austin Smotherman

8:13 am: Danny Willett, Luke Donald, and Ludvig Aberg

8:24 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Joseph Bramlett, and Davis Thompson

8:35 am: Charley Hoffman, Kelly Kraft, and Tyson Alexander

8:46 am: Trevor Werbylo, Kyle Westmoreland, and Sam Bennett

8:57 am: Brent Grant, Akshay Bhatia, and Ross Steelman

12:10 pm: Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu, Kevin Yu

12:21 pm: Harry Higgs, Justin Suh, and Harrison Endycott

12:32 pm: Satoshi Kodaira, David Lingmerth, and Hank Lebioda

12:43 pm: Martin Laird, Andrew Landry, and Scott Stallings

12:54 pm: Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, and Brendon Todd

1:05 pm: Adam Svensson, Garrick Higgo, and Troy Merritt

1:16 pm: Cody Gribble, Matt NeSmith, and Will Gordon

1:27 pm: Jonathan Byrd, Alex Smalley, and Greyson Sigg

1:38 pm: Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, and Henrik Norlander

1:49 pm: Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler, and S.H. Kim

2 pm: Jason Dufner, Cameron Percy, and MJ Daffue

2:11 pm: Scott Harrington, Augusto Nez, and Brett Stegmaier

2:22 pm: Michael Gligic, Tano Goya, and Chase Johnson

