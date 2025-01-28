WATCH: Tiger Woods hilariously makes ‘not gonna suck tonight’ promise to his mom

On Monday, January 27, Tiger Woods and his team, Jupiter Links GC, registered their first TGL win. They posted a 4-3 victory over Rory McIlroy's Boston Common GC, a much-improved performance after a 12-1 loss in their opening match.

Before the start of the match, Woods had promised his mother that he would not suck this time, unlike in the opener. Fortunately, he and the team kept their promise and claimed a victory in a thriller at SoFi Center.

The PGA Tour took to X to share the video of Woods hilariously promising his mother a better performance.

"Hi Mom! Not gonna suck tonight. Okay?" he said jokingly.

Trending

Here's the clip:

Expand Tweet

Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC wins thriller against Boston Common GC in TGL

Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links celebrates the win with Tom Kim (left) and Kevin Kisner (right) during a TGL match against Bottom Common (Image Source: Imagn)

The fourth match of the TGL saw Tiger Woods team up with Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner for Jupiter Links GC, while Adam Scott and Kevin Kisner joined Rory McIlroy for Boston Common GC. Touted as the match of the heavyweights, it lived up to the hype as it became the first close match of the season, with both teams finishing tied after regulation holes.

Boston Common earned the first point by winning the third hole, but Jupiter Links quickly evened the score by winning the fifth. The triples concluded with a 1-1 score. In the six singles holes, both teams added two points each, pushing the match into overtime.

In overtime, Kisner and Kim prevailed in the 'closest to the pin' contest against Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley, respectively, securing Jupiter Links' first win.

Here's the scorecard for the TGL, Match 4:

Hole 1 - Tied (0-0)

- Tied (0-0) Hole 2 - Tied (0-0)

- Tied (0-0) Hole 3 - Boston Common (Boston Common 1-0 Jupiter Links Golf Club)

- Boston Common (Boston Common 1-0 Jupiter Links Golf Club) Hole 4 - Tied (1-1)

- Tied (1-1) Hole 5 - Tied (1-1)

- Tied (1-1) Hole 6 - Jupiter Links Golf Club (1-1)

- Jupiter Links Golf Club (1-1) Hole 7 - Tied (1-1)

- Tied (1-1) Hole 8 - Tied (1-1)

- Tied (1-1) Hole 9 - Tied (1-1)

- Tied (1-1) Hole 10 - Boston Common (Boston Common 2-1 Jupiter Links Golf Club)

- Boston Common (Boston Common 2-1 Jupiter Links Golf Club) Hole 11 - Jupiter Links Golf Club (2-2)

- Jupiter Links Golf Club (2-2) Hole 12 - Jupiter Links Golf Club (Jupiter Links Golf Club 3-2)

- Jupiter Links Golf Club (Jupiter Links Golf Club 3-2) Hole 13 - Tied (3-2)

- Tied (3-2) Hole 14 - Boston Common (Boston Common 3-3 Jupiter Links Golf Club)

- Boston Common (Boston Common 3-3 Jupiter Links Golf Club) Hole 15 - Tied (3-3)

- Tied (3-3) Overtime - Jupiter Links Golf Club (Jupiter Links Golf Club 4-3 Boston Common)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback