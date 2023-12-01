Watch: Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas share some moments at the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods returned to action at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, an unofficial PGA Tour tournament that is hosted by the legendary golfer himself every year after the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Fall season events. The tournament kickstarted with an inaugural round on Thursday, November 30, and Woods teed off with his good friend Justin Thomas.

The 15-time Major champion returned to the golf course after almost eight months. All eyes were on him on Thursday as he walked on the golf course in Albany and all the cameras were on him when he took his shots.

Tiger Woods and Thomas were seen having a good time. They chatted and stretched their bodies as they strolled around the golf course. After the tournament's opening round, they also shared some special moments.

In a video that the PGA Tour released, Tiger Woods and his close friend Justin Thomas can be seen hugging before Thomas asks if anyone needs an ice bath.

Woods quickly responded saying, "Me."

The outlet posted the video on their X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption saying:

"Who needs an ice bath more? "Me."@TigerWoods and @JustinThomas34 are having some fun in the Bahamas"

Thomas was impressive with his golf gear and fired a two-under-par 70 to have a good under-10 finish following the first 18 holes of the tournament. He carded birdies after birdies on the back nine to finish in a tie for eighth place with English golfer and his Ryder Cup opponent Matt Fitzpatrick.

Thomas started the game with a bogey followed by a birdie on the third hole and a double bogey on the fourth. He, however, turned the tables in his favor in the back nine, making two consecutive birdies on the tenth and eleventh holes and another birdie on the 15th.

On the other hand, Woods managed to settle in the 18th position in the field of 20 golfers. The American golfer, who had been on hiatus since April owing to an injury, started the tournament with a birdie on the third hole which was accompanied by a bogey on the next hole. He added two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and three bogeys, one double bogey, and two birdies on the back nine to score three-over par 75.

Woods will resume his game on Friday, December 1, eight strokes behind the tournament leaders Brian Harman and Tony Finau, while Thomas will tee off for the second round, just three strokes behind the leaders.

When will Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas tee off on Friday at the 2023 Hero World Challenge?

For the second round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge, Woods will pair up with this year's Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Rickie Fowler, while Thomas will join the 2023 FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover.

Woods and Fowler will tee off at 11:02 a.m. ET while Thomas and Glover are slated to start the game under the bright sunlight at 11:46 a.m. ET.

The golfers will tee off for the tournament's second round at 10:51 a.m. ET with Will Zalatoris and Wyndham Clark taking the first shot of the day, followed by Woods and Fowler. The defending champion, Viktor Hovland, will join Justin Rose and start the game at 11:13 a.m. ET.