WATCH: Tiger Woods vs Barstool long drive contest, who comes out on top?

Tiger Woods showed why he is considered the greatest golfer of all time in a recent long drive contest with Barstool sports. Woods challenged Barstool podcast hosts Trent Ryan, Sam Riggs Bozoian, and Frankie Borrelli to a long drive competition, which they readily accepted.

To make the competition fair for the non-professionals, Woods decided to put himself at a disadvantage and sat down on his knees while taking the shot. Despite the hinderance, Woods' perfect drive right down the middle of the fairway left his competitors in shock. One of them exclaimed:

"You're a sicko."

Even though no winner was declared at the end of the friendly competition, it was clear that Tiger Woods had stolen the show with his unique shot. During the video, he even gave Frankie Borrelli a few tips while on the course, which immediately improved his swing.

Tiger Woods seen wearing iconic red Nike shirt despite splitting with the brand

On Monday, January 8, Tiger Woods announced that his iconic 27-year partnership with Nike would be coming to an end. The announcement sent shockwaves around social media, with the two entities having formed one of the most lucrative partnerships in the history of sports.

Nike released the following statement announcing the split (via NBC):

“For over 27 years, we have had the honor to partner with Tiger Woods, one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen. Throughout the course of our partnership, we have witnessed along with the rest of the world, how Tiger not only redefined the sport of golf, but broke barriers for all of sport. We are grateful to have been a part of it. We wish him the best in the future.”

Since the split, there have been doubts about the future of Nike in golf. However, in the video with Barstool sports, which was released on Wednesday, January 10, Woods was still sporting his iconic red-and-black Nike attire.

The golfer is now reportedly on the hunt for a new apparel sponsor, and the top contenders could be FootJoy, Adidas, and TaylorMade.