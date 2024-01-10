Not everyone can impress Tiger Woods with their swing. The legendary golfer has one of the best swings of all time and he sees professionals with tremendous swings almost on a daily basis. For anyone to leave him impressed is a pretty big achievement, but that's exactly what Frankie Borelli of Barstool Sports did.

The Barstool crew went out on the course with Woods for a long drive competition, which eventually just became Woods watching and giving them pointers. When Borelli stepped up and swung, the 15-time Major winner hardly had any words at all.

Woods said this after seeing Borelli's first swing:

"Easy day, baby. You said you can't hit one in the air, what the h*ll was that? That was in the air. He said, 'I can't hit it in the air' and then hits a beautiful high cut."

He repositioned to get a better look at the golfer's swing and said after another hit:

"I mean, you're just talking s**t. Did you just do that? Did you just do that? You did! Whatever you did, just do that! That's awesome! Just end it on that one. Just do that, that was so good! He said he can't hit one in the air and then hits a nice perfect high cut, sends an absolute beebee down the fairway."

Woods' facial expression and his repeated praise of the swing prove that he was thoroughly wowed by the golfer's swing. For an amateur golfer to leave the 82-time PGA Tour winner with such awe is something rare.

Tiger Woods on the hunt for new sponsor

News broke a few days ago that Tiger Woods has ended his sponsorship deal with Nike. What began almost three decades ago and was one of the most lucrative sports brand deals of all time officially came to an end.

Tiger Woods broke it off with Nike

The golfer said in a statement:

"Phil Knight's passion and vision brough this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!"

Even as some warn that brands might stay away, he has a couple of interested parties already and likely won't be without a brand for long. He's been adorned in Nike clothes and gear since he went pro in 1996, but for the first time ever, the next time he appears he will not have any swooshes.

He's not the only golfer to undergo a sponsor change, as Patrick Cantlay recently did so as well. However, Woods is not any old golfer, as he's still perhaps the most popular golfer on tour.

Tiger Woods has also never been in this situation. He's been a Nike athlete forever, and however long he still plans to play before retiring will be adorned by someone else's logo. That's a significant change for both him and Nike.