Watch: Tom Whitney comes within inches of scoring a hole-in-one at the Valspar Championship

American golfer Tom Whitney had a notable performance during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2024 on Saturday, March 23.

Whitney began the game with two consecutive birdies on the fifth and sixth holes. Despite adding a bogey on the seventh hole, he quickly recovered with another birdie on the following hole.

Notably, he came very close to achieving a hole-in-one at the par 3 eighth hole, which is around 231 yards. His first shot traveled approximately 230 yards, missing the hole by a mere nine inches.

Whitney took another shot, and the ball went straight into the hole, settling for a birdie. He missed the opportunity to make an ace.

The PGA Tour shared a video of the golfer narrowly missing an ace on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"What a bounce for @TomWhitneyGolf! He was THIS close to an ace @ValsparChamp."

The third round of the Valspar Championship 2024 is currently underway at the Copperhead Course in Florida. At the time of writing, Whitney is settled in a tie for ninth place.

So far, he has made three birdies and a bogey and jumped 21 positions on the leaderboard. The tournament is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, March 24.

How did Tom Whitney perform at the Valspar Championship 2024?

Tom Whitney participated in the Valspar Championship 2024, commencing his game on Thursday, March 21, starting on the tenth hole. He began strongly with two consecutive birdies on the 11th and 12th holes.

On the front nine, he recorded one bogey and two birdies, while on the back nine, he had two bogeys and one birdie, resulting in an even-par score of 70 for the round. Whitney managed three birdies and one bogey in the second round, achieving a 2-under 69 score.

Moving into the third round, Whitney started with a birdie on the fifth hole, followed by another on the sixth. He has carded four birdies and two bogeys in the ongoing third round.

Whitney has yet to complete six holes for Saturday's round. Brendon Todd leads with a score of under 7 at the time of writing. Todd shares the lead with Peter Malnati, Chandler Philips and Stewart Cink.

Meanwhile, Ben Griffin delivered an impressive performance in the third round, securing three birdies and jumping 15 positions on the leaderboard to tie for fifth place with Scott Stallings, Mackenzie Hughes and Kevin Streelman. Streelman, who led after the second round, slipped down four positions due to a bogey on the second hole of the third round.

The second round of the Valspar Championship was suspended on Friday, March 22, due to darkness and was concluded on Saturday morning ahead of the start of the third round. The players, who finished above the even-par cutline, teed it up for the third round. Players such as Jordan Spieth, Charley Hoffman, Taylor Montgomery, Aaron Rai and Luke Donald missed the cut line.