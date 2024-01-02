WATCH: Top 10 best shots of all time from the Sentry Tournament of Champions

The Sentry Tournament of Champions has no shortage of, well, champions. The tournament often boasts a stacked field with tons of stars showing up. There have been numerous top players emerging with the trophy over the years and even more with unbelievable shots. Those who win and those who don't routinely put in stunning performances that leave crowds speechless.

Over the years, this seems to happen pretty frequently. In Hawaii, there is no shortage of highlights, as the PGA Tour put it. Those highlights are pretty impressive as well. Check them out below:

The best shots of all time from The Sentry Tournament of Champions

The PGA Tour shared a montage of the best shots ever recorded at The Sentry Tournament of Champions on X (formerly known as Twitter). The tournament is going to return on January 4, and more entries to this list might fly through the air and into the cup.

"No shortage of highlights in Hawaii. Counting down the best shots of all time from @TheSentry ."

The 10th best of the tournament's history comes from Tiger Woods all the way back in 2005. He smashed a shot from a ways away that stunningly landed on the green. After a moment of shock, the crowd cheered on the impressive work.

Jordan Spieth comes in at ninth from 2016. He blasted a shot that soared through the air in a perfect line and eventually rolled right past the cup. The announcers and the crowd couldn't believe it.

A 1997 shot from Jim Furyk landed at eighth on the list. The ball leapt off his club and glided effortlessly through the air. It curved right into the hole, nearly lipping out before sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The seventh-best Sentry Tournament of Champions shot comes from Xander Schauffele in 2019. The golfer sent a wedge shot at the green that somehow bounced perfectly and fell into the cup off the pole.

Xander Schauffele at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Number six is a shot from 2012 courtesy of Keegan Bradley. The star looped a shot well over the hole before it perfectly landed and began to roll backward in line to land in the cup with ease. He did it again two rounds later.

The fifth-best shot is courtesy of Chez Reavie in 2020. His shot landed about 10 feet over the green, which usually ends the shot. This time, however, it rolled back with impressive speed right into the cup.

Sentry Tournament of Champions' fourth-best ever shot is from Lucas Glover in 2006. Glover's shot off the tee curved perfectly through some heavy wind and dropped in off the bounce for a hole-in-one.

Fred Couples in 1994 provided the third-best shot in the tournament's history. He swung perfectly, sending the ball bouncing in off the pole for one of the best shots he's ever hit, per his own admission.

Woods returns for the top two spots again, hitting a 1997 playoff shot to within a foot of the hole in a shot that left everyone in the world impressed. His best shot, however, was in 2000 when he hit a shot that had everyone cheering before it even landed.